Bunny Mae Introduces Magna Dream Board: A New Innovation for Family Creativity and Bonding

Magna Dream Board

A versatile magnetic board designed to inspire creativity, enhance family connections, and simplify home organization—all without screens.

The Magna Dream Board is a tool that inspires creativity and strengthens family connections, offering endless possibilities for hands-on learning and organization.” — Aleksandra, Founder of Bunny Mae

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bunny Mae , an innovative family-focused product design company, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Magna Dream Board , a groundbreaking magnetic board designed to foster creativity, strengthen family bonds, and streamline home organization.The Magna Dream Board is more than just a product; it’s a gateway to limitless imagination and practical functionality. At 32x48 inches, this versatile magnetic surface offers ample room for creative play, educational activities, and planning, making it a perfect fit for children, parents, and professionals alike.Engineered with durability and ease of use in mind, the Magna Dream Board features ultra-strong magnetic technology that securely holds magnetic pieces for endless design possibilities. Its high-strength backing adheres seamlessly to walls without causing damage, ensuring it integrates beautifully into any home or office space.“Families today face unique challenges balancing screen time with meaningful, hands-on activities,” said Aleksandra, Founder of Bunny Mae. “The Magna Dream Board was designed to bring families together through creative play, organization, and collaboration—without relying on digital distractions.”Key features of the Magna Dream Board include:Expansive Magnetic Surface: At 32x48 inches, the board provides a large canvas for imagination and productivity.Screen-Free Entertainment: Encourages hands-on learning, fostering creativity and critical thinking in children.Multi-Use Functionality: Ideal for family schedules, brainstorming sessions, imaginative play, and educational projects.Durable Design: Built to withstand daily use while maintaining its sleek, minimalist appearance.Non-Damaging Backing: Attaches securely to walls without peeling or leaving marks.The Magna Dream Board is perfect for families looking to reduce screen time while sparking creativity and learning. It is equally suited for parents who want an innovative way to organize their busy lives or professionals seeking an inspiring planning tool for their home office.Magna Dream Board will be available starting 12/9/2024 on Amazon, with a retail price of $79.99. This launch marks BunnyMae’s continued commitment to creating products that inspire connection, learning, and growth for families worldwide.About Bunny MaeBunny Mae is a family-focused product design company dedicated to creating innovative, screen-free solutions that inspire creativity and strengthen family bonds. Founded with a passion for fostering meaningful interactions, Bunny Mae is committed to delivering products that enhance child development, family connection, and practical functionality.

