The 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Is Projected To Reach $42.25 Billion By 2028, With A CAGR Of 40.6%

5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The 5g fixed wireless access market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $42.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.6%” — The Business Research Company

The "5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2024" unravels the growth and expansion of the 5G fixed wireless access market, forecasting unprecedented growth rates from $5.76 billion in 2023 to $42.25 billion by 2028. Citing emerging trends, key market players and drivers, and regional insights, this report offers in-depth analysis into one of the most quickly advancing sectors in the global market.

What factors have contributed to the rapid progression of the 5g fixed wireless access market in recent years?

The 5g fixed wireless access market has experienced significant growth. The market is projected to rise dramatically from $5.76 billion in 2023 to $10.8 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 87.5%. This distinctive growth during the historic period can be credited to increasing adoption of 5g networks, rising number of internet users, growing wireless technology, and emboldened economic growth in emerging markets.

The resonating question is, what is next for this jet-propelled market?

The 5G fixed wireless access market is projected to experience continued accelerated growth. It is expected to reach an overwhelming sum of $42.25 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 40.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to increasing smart homes, government initiates, growth in the number of IoT devices, increasing availability of mobile devices, and increasing internet penetration. Major trends in the forecast period include new product innovations, software-as-a-service, new technological advancements, developing 5g radio technology, and partnerships and collaborations.



What key factors could potentially drive the growth of the 5G fixed wireless access market even further?

The report pinpoints the increasing adoption of 5G networks as a key provider of the remarkable expansion of the 5G fixed wireless access market. 5G, the revolutionary fifth generation of mobile data technology, is designed to significantly improve wireless network speed and flexibility. With the introduction of 5G, mobile technology can finally meet the demands of fixed-line networks and price ranges. 5G will account for 1.2 billion connections by the end of 2025, according to Future Networks, a UK-based telecommunications company. Moreover, vXchnge, a US company offering data centers and colocation services predicts 5G networks will cover 40% of the world and handle 25% of all mobile traffic data by 2024.

Who are the major players in the 5G fixed wireless access market?

Major companies operating in the 5g fixed wireless access market report include household names such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung Electronics, as well as other key players like Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies, Siklu Communication Ltd., Mimosa Networks Inc., among others.

What are some emerging trends in the 5G fixed wireless access market?

The report highlights companies in the 5G fixed wireless access market are focused on product innovations and developing new product solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., launched the Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2 with additional enhanced features and capabilities, including the brand-new Qualcomm 5G RF Sensing Suite and support for standalone 5G mmWave communication.

The 5G fixed wireless access market covered in this report is segmented based on offering hardware, services, demography urban, semi-urban, rural and end-user residential, commercial, industrial, government.

Which regions are leading the way in the 5G fixed wireless access market?

North America was the largest region in the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2023, closely followed by Europe. The regions covered in the report span the globe, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



