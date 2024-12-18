Submit Release
Office of the Governor – Gov. Green Statement on Honolulu Plane Crash

STATE OF HAWAIʻI 
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI 
 
JOSH GREEN, M.D. 
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA 
 

GOVERNOR GREEN STATEMENT ON HONOLULU PLANE CRASH

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 17, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today released a statement on the Honolulu plane crash near Ualena Street. The following is attributable to Governor Josh Green, M.D.

“Shortly after three this afternoon, HDOT responded to a plane crash into an unoccupied building on Ualena Street.

All airport facilities are operational; however, the roads surrounding the plane crash are closed. HDOT is coordinating with airport employees and Terminal 3 occupants to provide safe transportation to areas not needed for the response to the crash.

Jaime’s and my hearts go out to the pilot and passenger and their families as well as to all who have experienced this traumatic event. Services are available to help you process what you have witnessed; call 2-1-1, Aloha United Way, for assistance. Our Department of Transportation team will provide all necessary support to federal officials, whose job it will be to investigate this incident and determine a cause, which may not be known for some time.”

Media Contacts:   
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Phone: 808-586-0121
Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]

