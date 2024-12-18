CDF ACT AWARENESS FOR CENTRAL MAKIRA CONSTITUENCY ENDS, DUBBED AS ‘NEW BEGINNING’ The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has successfully concluded its week-long series of […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.