MPD Seeking Suspects in Southwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred in Southwest.

On Saturday, December 14, 2024, at approximately 9:47 a.m., First District officers responded to the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southwest, for reports of the sounds of gunshots. Officers located a victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:









Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24193391

