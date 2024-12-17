MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Robbery and Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an assault with intent to rob offense.

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, at approximately 8:05 p.m., the suspects approached two victims with a knife, in the 800 block of L Street, Northwest. The suspects demanded property from the victims. When the victims did not comply, the suspects assaulted them before fleeing the scene without obtaining any property.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, 20-year-old Isis Lee, of no fixed address, was charged and arrested for Assault with Intent to Rob.

The remaining two suspects can be seen in the photos below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24178984