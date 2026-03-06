Reviewer Calls Andy Jacob’s The Million Dollar Shift 'One of the Five Best Business Books Recommended for Entrepreneurs'

Andy Jacob Andy Jacob Impact Keynote AAA-Million Dollar Shift

The Million Dollar Shift is one of the five best business books recommended for entrepreneurs. It delivers practical insights and powerful mindset shifts that business owners can apply immediately.” — Book Reviewer

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, investor, and host of the popular Entrepreneur Spotlight Show Andy Jacob has released his new business book, The Million Dollar Shift, a practical and thought-provoking guide designed to help entrepreneurs rethink how they approach growth, leadership, and long-term success.The book is already generating attention in the entrepreneurial community, with one reviewer describing it as “one of the five best business books recommended for entrepreneurs.”The Million Dollar Shift focuses on a powerful idea: many entrepreneurs do not struggle because they lack effort — they struggle because they are operating with the wrong systems and mindset. The book introduces a series of short, direct lessons designed to help business owners shift their thinking toward scalable, resilient, and profitable operations.“Entrepreneurs are often told to simply work harder,” Jacob says. “But the real breakthrough happens when you change how you think about systems, customers, and decision-making. That’s the million-dollar shift.”Unlike traditional business books filled with theory, The Million Dollar Shift presents concise lessons drawn from real-world entrepreneurial experience. Each chapter delivers a clear takeaway designed to help readers make immediate improvements in how they run their businesses.Jacob brings decades of entrepreneurial experience to the book. He is the founder of SaleSumo, a large liquidation retail warehouse operation based in Arizona, and the host of DotCom Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Show, where he has interviewed hundreds of successful CEOs and founders.Through these experiences, Jacob has observed patterns that separate thriving entrepreneurs from those who struggle. The Million Dollar Shift distills those lessons into a straightforward framework for building stronger businesses.The book explores topics such as:Why many businesses fail despite strong effortHow to build systems that work even when people make mistakesThe difference between activity and real progressThe mindset shifts required to scale a companyHow entrepreneurs can avoid common strategic traps“This book is for entrepreneurs who know they are capable of more,” Jacob said. “Sometimes the biggest breakthroughs come from small shifts in thinking.”The Million Dollar Shift is now available on Amazon.Book Link:About Andy JacobAndy Jacob is an entrepreneur, investor, and host of the Entrepreneur Spotlight Show, where he has interviewed hundreds of CEOs, founders, and industry leaders. He is also the founder of SaleSumo, a large liquidation retail operation based in Arizona.Jacob focuses on helping entrepreneurs think more strategically about building businesses that are resilient, scalable, and profitable over the long term.

