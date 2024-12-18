‘Carol’ streaming on multiple platforms this Christmas

Aaron Fullan as Solomon Lynch in CAROL.

'Carol,' a faith-based, holiday-themed musical feature, is now available on multiple streaming platforms, just in time for Christmas

We’re excited to share Carol with viewers this upcoming holiday season and look forward to many families making it an annual Christmas tradition.” — John Kim, CEO/Founder, Deep C Digital

ANGOLA, IN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carol, a modern, faith-based musical inspired by Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol,” is available on multiple streaming platforms during this upcoming holiday season.

Carol is or will be available on:

• DirecTV

• Vubiquity

• Dish

• iNDEMAND, the largest on-demand and pay-per-view provider in the United States

• Amazon Prime

• Plex

• Apple TV

• Fandango

• Google Play

• Shaw, one of the largest cable providers in Canada.

James Tew, executive producer of Carol along with his wife Shannon and president of Angola, Indiana-based 22 Productions, said he is excited to share Carol and its message of hope during this Christmas season.

“I hope families everywhere enjoy the music, the phenomenal acting, the dancing, the humor and the familiar-but-different story,” he said. “Most of all, I hope they’re not just entertained, but reminded about the second chances we’re all offered.”

Filmed in northeast Indiana

Filmed in Steuben and Noble counties in northeast Indiana earlier this year, Carol tells the story of Solomon Lynch (Aaron Fullan, Surprised By Oxford, The Glitch), a self-centered slacker and the resident Scrooge of the small, struggling town of Springdale, Indiana. Estranged from his family, Solomon comes face-to-face with the real Ebenezer Scrooge (Paul Kandarian, Pursuit of Freedom) on Christmas Eve and is taken on a musical journey through his past, present and future.

While the story uses devices and characters from “A Christmas Carol,” it includes its own unique twists and turns, with diverse musical styles, poignant moments and humor throughout the film.

In the end, it will take much more than Christmas spirit for Solomon to make things right.

Streaming distribution through Deep C

Carol is distributed on streaming platforms through an agreement between Deep C Digital, one of the largest and most trusted independent movie and TV distributors in the United States, and 22 Productions.

“Carol is a truly unique and beautiful entry in our already extensive lineup of Christian films,” said John Kim, founder and CEO of Deep C Digital. “It’s a Christmas film, a love story and a musical, with situations and emotions everyone can relate to included within the familiar framework from ‘A Christmas Carol.’ We’re excited to share Carol with viewers this upcoming holiday season and look forward to many families making it an annual Christmas tradition.”

“The journey of Carol from stage to screen has been amazing, and we are blessed to partner with a company as experienced and connected as Deep C Digital in this next phase,” said Tew. “Deep C’s reach on digital platforms is unmatched, giving us the opportunity to share this movie’s message of hope in Christ, wrapped in a very entertaining package, during a time when so many need it.”

Cinematic firsts

Directed by Emmy Award-winner George A. Johnson (Pursuit of Freedom, Thy Neighbor), whose Homesick Media co-produced the movie, Carol marks the film debut of the entire Robert Amaya family. Robert, whose many film roles include the memorable Javi (“Snake Kings”) in Courageous, plays Christmas Present, while his wife Colleen, an accomplished stage actress, and their daughters Sophia and Angelina play Solomon’s wife and daughters, Carol, Mindy and Molly.

Franni Rae Cash Cain, former lead singer of We The Kingdom, is also featured in her first cinematic role and sings the movie’s opening number, “Even In The Dark.” Other cast members include Meggie Jenny (Christmas at Keestone, Running the Bases) as Christmas Past and Sharonne Lanier (Unsung Hero, Undefiled) as Christmas Future.

About Deep C Digital

Providing outstanding content for today’s digital consumers, Deep C Digital offers hundreds of titles in a wide range of content — movies, TV series, kids' shows, and award-winning documentaries. Deep C Digital content can be found on many popular streaming platforms including Peacock, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Netflix, Amazon, IMDB, Showtime, DirecTV, Starz, iTunes, Spectrum and more.

About 22 Productions

Located in Angola, Indiana, 22 Productions creates entertainment media that makes people sing, laugh, cry, and think — all while pointing them to the hope found in Christ.

About Homesick Media

Producers of truly unique entertainment, Homesick Media develops films, TV shows and music videos spanning a variety of genres. Homesick Media content has earned more than 150 awards and 300 nominations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.