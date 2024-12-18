PHILIPPINES, December 18 - Press Release

December 18, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE RETURN TO PH OF MARY JANE Nagiging posible ang imposible kung may determination na mapagtagumpayan ang lahat ng balakid. Pinatunayan ito ng ating pamahalaan sa kaso ni Mary Jane Veloso, na sa kabila ng pagkakabilang sa death row sa Indonesia ay nabigyan ng last-minute reprieve sa nakatakda niya sanang execution noong 2015 at sa ilalim ng kasalukuyang administrasyon ay naisakatuparan ang kanyang repatriation. Patunay ito ng lakas ng ating diplomatikong ugnayan ng ating bansa at ng Indonesia at patuloy na pagsusumikap na protektahan ang karapatan at bigyan ng kaukulang suporta ang ating mga kababayan saan man na sulok ng mundo sila naroroon. Her case highlights the vulnerabilities faced by many Filipinos abroad, particularly those who fall victim to deception and human trafficking. Her plight serves as a constant reminder of the need to strengthen measures to protect our overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from falling prey to exploitation and illegal activities and to extend support to those wrongfully implicated or unjustly punished. We must uplift and support our fellow Filipinos, especially in adversity. I urge the relevant authorities to thoroughly review her case and consider granting her the ultimate expression of justice and mercy--a pardon. Mary Jane deserves a second chance to rebuild her life, reunite with her family, and heal from the injustices she has endured.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.