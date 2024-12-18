Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,521 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the return to PH of Mary Jane

PHILIPPINES, December 18 - Press Release
December 18, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE RETURN TO PH OF MARY JANE

Nagiging posible ang imposible kung may determination na mapagtagumpayan ang lahat ng balakid. Pinatunayan ito ng ating pamahalaan sa kaso ni Mary Jane Veloso, na sa kabila ng pagkakabilang sa death row sa Indonesia ay nabigyan ng last-minute reprieve sa nakatakda niya sanang execution noong 2015 at sa ilalim ng kasalukuyang administrasyon ay naisakatuparan ang kanyang repatriation.

Patunay ito ng lakas ng ating diplomatikong ugnayan ng ating bansa at ng Indonesia at patuloy na pagsusumikap na protektahan ang karapatan at bigyan ng kaukulang suporta ang ating mga kababayan saan man na sulok ng mundo sila naroroon.

Her case highlights the vulnerabilities faced by many Filipinos abroad, particularly those who fall victim to deception and human trafficking. Her plight serves as a constant reminder of the need to strengthen measures to protect our overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from falling prey to exploitation and illegal activities and to extend support to those wrongfully implicated or unjustly punished. We must uplift and support our fellow Filipinos, especially in adversity.

I urge the relevant authorities to thoroughly review her case and consider granting her the ultimate expression of justice and mercy--a pardon. Mary Jane deserves a second chance to rebuild her life, reunite with her family, and heal from the injustices she has endured.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the return to PH of Mary Jane

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more