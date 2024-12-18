V-expo: The Metaverse Event Platform, Launches Globally with Easy Web Access & English Support

V-expo: The Metaverse Event Platform International support for event pages Multilingual support for UI in the metavers

TOKYO, JAPAN, JAPAN, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Users can now enjoy seamless English language support while experiencing digital events, which requires only a standard web browser window, eliminating the need to buy extra apps or VR equipment.

Japanese software developer m-Lab Inc.,announced that it has officially introduced the ability to seamlessly switch between English and Japanese languages on its V-expo metaverse platform, including its website, event pages, and metaverse User Interface (UI). This new language feature will enable users around the world to comfortably use the platform and further accelerate its global expansion.

V-expo Website: https://en.v-expo.jp/

Background of English language support

To date, "V-expo" has been utilized by numerous companies, municipalities, and educational institutions across Japan to host events. These include collaborations with international branches and school events aimed at fostering global exchange. In response to growing demand for English-language support from users, the platform has introduced a language-switching feature, making V-expo more accessible to global audiences and expanding the platform’s reach beyond Japan.

Key Points of English Support

Multilingual service website: The "V-expo" service website can switch between Japanese and English.

International support for event pages: Event list and detail pages can now be viewed in English.

Multilingual support for UI in the metaverse: Operation menus, settings, etc. in the metaverse space can now be displayed in both Japanese and English.

Future Prospects

m-Lab is set to expand the V-expo platform's multilingual capabilities while ramping up overseas marketing efforts, aiming to become a globally recognized hub for virtual events.

About V-expo

“V-expo" is a browser-based metaverse event space platform. It can be accessed via a web browser on a PC, smartphone, or tablet, eliminating the need to purchase expensive VR devices or metaverse specific applications.

Key Features of V-expo:

1.Effortless Accessibility

Participants can join a metaverse space with a easy URL click. The platform is optimized for low system requirements, ensuring smooth operation even on older or low-performance PCs.

2.Large Audience Capacity

The platform supports up to 1,000 participants in a single virtual space, enabling seamless execution of large-scale events.

3.Versatile Applications

From major conferences to casual meetups, V-expo is designed to accommodate events of all sizes and purposes.

V-expo Overview

Name: metaverse Event Service V-expo

Service date: November 16, 2021

Maximum capacity: Up to 1,000 users per venue.

Type: Seminar type, Interaction type, Exhibition hall type, Conference type, Shop type, Permanent type, Original type

Features provided:

・Voice system: One-way voice from the stage, distance and directional voice

・Other functions: Text chat, voice chat, direct messaging, screen sharing, web camera, survey function

Operating Environment:

PC

OS: Mac OS latest, Windows 10 latest

CPU: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-8250U or higher

Memory: 8GB or more

Browser: Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge latest version

Smartphones and tablets

OS: Latest version of iOS 16, latest version of Android OS 9

Browser: Google Chrome latest version, Safari latest version

URL:

English version https://en.v-expo.jp/

Japanese version https://v-expo.jp

Company Profile

Company name: m-Lab Inc.

CEO: Shinya Murakami

Address: 5F Ginza Daiei Building, 1-16-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061, Japan

TEL: ＋81-03-4360-8752

URL: https://m-lab.inc

Business Activities: Operation of V-expo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.