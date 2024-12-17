STN: BL 103914
Proper Name: Influenza Virus Vaccine
Tradename: Fluzone and Fluzone High-Dose
Manufacturer: Sanofi Pasteur, Inc
Indication:

  • Fluzone is a vaccine indicated for active immunization for the prevention of disease caused by influenza A subtype viruses and type B virus contained in the vaccine.
  • Fluzone High-Dose is a vaccine indicated for active immunization for the prevention of disease caused by influenza A subtype viruses and type B virus contained in the vaccine.

Product Information

Supporting Documents

Related Information