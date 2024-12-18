Comer Praises Inclusion of Bipartisan D.C. RFK Memorial Stadium Revitalization Act in the CR

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today praised the bipartisan D.C. Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act after the legislation was included in the continuing appropriations for Fiscal Year 2025:

“Including the bipartisan D.C. Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act in the continuing appropriations for Fiscal Year 2025 shows Congress is doing its job to oversee the District of Columbia. This landmark legislation will unlock the District’s full potential, generate meaningful new jobs, and add millions in additional city revenue for the nation’s capital. Without Congressional action, this land would remain vacant, leaving ongoing maintenance costs and liabilities to burden the American taxpayer. Now is the time to get the federal government out of the way and empower local officials to clean up the RFK site, invest, and create new economic opportunities. I will continue to work with Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Speaker Mike Johnson to get this bill across the finish line and to the President’s desk,” said Chairman James Comer.

Background:

In July 2023, Chairman James Comer and Congresswoman Norton introduced the D.C. RFK Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act, bipartisan legislation that transfers administrative jurisdiction over the RFK stadium site from the Secretary of the Interior to the Administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA). The bill will allow GSA to enter into a lease with the District of Columbia, under which D.C. may use the land for stadium redevelopment, commercial and residential development, and other public purposes. It passed the House of Representatives previously in February 2024.