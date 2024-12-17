Provincial assistance payments support people despite strike backlog

CANADA, December 17 - The Province is working to ensure that people receive the support they need, regardless of challenges presented by the labour dispute at Canada Post.

Although mail delivery is resuming this week, the B.C. government is continuing to take special measures to ensure B.C. disability and income assistance cheques are not delayed due to possible backlogs at Canada Post.

Income and disability assistance:

It is vital people receive income and disability assistance from the Province. The efforts of ministry staff and partners to get people their November 2024 income and disability payments meant that more than 98% of provincial payments were delivered to people, which is the same percentage of payments delivered as every other month of the year. There were not 40% of people left without provincial assistance cheques, as has been reported.

The December 2024 cheque issue will continue as planned, including some additional administrative efficiencies, and the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction expects processes to be back to normal for January 2025 cheque issue. As was done in November 2024, the ministry will hold hard-copy cheques at ministry offices for the Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, issue date to avoid delivery slowdowns due to a potential Canada Post backlog. For those unable to do direct deposit, alternative options are available:

Pick up at the nearest ministry office or Service BC office that provides ministry services.

Write a letter and sign it to allow someone else to pick up your cheque on your behalf.

Ministry staff are prepared to make sure people get their payments. Every month, approximately 2% of payments are unclaimed because some people have, for example, found employment or moved to another province. For this small number of remaining cheques, the ministry always continues to try to connect with clients to arrange for distribution if the client is still in need of assistance.

Sheila Malcolmson, B.C. Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, wrote to Kamal Khera, federal Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, on Nov. 28, 2024, to urge action to help people who are vulnerable and adversely affected by the labour dispute at Canada Post, noting it is a barrier to assistance for people in all provinces and territories.

Senior’s Supplement:

For seniors, primary financial supports are provided by the federal government through programs such as Old Age Security (OAS) and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). Any questions about delivery of these supports should be directed to the federal government through Service Canada at 1 800 277-9914.

Through the provincial Senior’s Supplement, the B.C. government tops up federal assistance amounts for seniors with low incomes. The Senior’s Supplement ranges from $1-$100 for singles and $2-$220.50 for couples.

Approximately, 98% of people expecting the Seniors’ Supplement in November 2024 received it. The ministry is working to make sure all payments are received. Less than 2.5% (around 1,900) of Senior’s Supplement benefits are paid by mailed cheques.

Bus passes:

BC Transit will honour the 2024 BC Bus Pass stickers until Jan. 31, 2025.

Concerns and contact information:

Anyone concerned about not receiving their assistance cheque, Senior’s Supplement or that has questions about the BC Bus Pass is encouraged to contact the ministry at 1 866 866-0800 to discuss options. For the Senior’s Supplement, recipients can also email to make other arrangements: FASBSENI@gov.bc.ca

Learn More:

Locations and office hours of Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction offices and Service BC offices offering ministry services are available at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content?id=5658DF77EF6645308225C98B39112198

Offices will be closed on Dec. 25-26, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2025.

For more information about income assistance, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content?id=618B0DF0FFF4468AA591F48F27E86D10

For more information about disability assistance, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content?id=F0457B051B5346D284B1C586374CF2E1

For information about the provincial Senior’s Supplement, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content?id=F0457B051B5346D284B1C586374CF2E1

For information about the BC Bus Pass program, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content?id=3953BFA94C7949EAB692919A6C5A8C3F

For more information about the federal assistance for seniors, such as OAS and GIS, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/campaigns/seniors.html