News Release

Disaster Recovery Center in Bluefield, W.Va. Opening Dec. 16

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be opening in Mercer County at Maple View Church of Christ in Bluefield at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16.

The center is located at:

Bluefield Disaster Recovery Center Maple View Church of Christ 194 Robins Rest Rd. Bluefield, WV 24701 Hours of operation: Monday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 – Friday, Dec. 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays Additional hours to follow.

Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Feb. 7, 2025.