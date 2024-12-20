Frontier Asset Management Announces the Launch of Six Actively Managed ETFs

Frontier Asset Management, an independent asset management firm, announced the official launch of its suite of Frontier actively managed exchange-traded funds.

Our ETFs reflect our dedication to addressing the growing demand for active ETFs, combining the potential for compelling returns, effective risk management, and increased flexibility...” — Robert E. Miller, CFA, Chief Executive Officer

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frontier Asset Management , an independent asset management firm, announced the official launch of its suite of Frontier actively managed exchange-traded funds (“ Frontier ETFs ”) on the New York Stock Exchange.Designed as core components for Frontier’s multi-asset Active ETF Strategies , the Frontier ETFs aim to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns. The Frontier ETF suite comprises six actively managed ETFs structured as a 'fund of funds,' offering investors access to skilled independent investment managers carefully researched and selected by Frontier.The Frontier ETFs include:• Frontier Asset U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (Ticker: FLCE)• Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (Ticker: FGSM)• Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF (Ticker: FINT)• Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (Ticker: FCBD)• Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF (Ticker: FOPC)• Frontier Asset Absolute Return ETF (Ticker: FARX)"Our ETFs reflect our dedication to addressing the growing demand for active ETFs, combining the potential for compelling returns, effective risk management, and increased flexibility in navigating market fluctuations," said Robert E. Miller, CFA, Frontier’s CEO. "The ETFs are designed to enhance our existing Active ETF Strategies – while maintaining our same independent investment approach.”“Frontier’s investment approach focuses on identifying and assembling a portfolio of ETFs that aligns with our desired asset allocation mix while seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns. To achieve this, our investment team continuously researches the expanding universe of ETFs and their respective investment managers. This extensive research enables us to populate a carefully curated list of ETFs from which the Fund's portfolio is constructed, ensuring that we select independent investment managers who demonstrate skill and a strong track record of success,” adds Frontier Director of Investments, Cliff Stanton, CFA.Frontier’s Active ETF Strategies are currently utilized by nearly 350 financial advisors through RIA’s and turnkey asset management programs like Envestnet, Orion Portfolio Solutions, SMArtX, Amplify, and 55ip. The Frontier Active ETF Strategies are dynamically managed to mitigate downside risk.About Frontier Asset ManagementFrontier Asset Management, established in 2000 and headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, is an independent asset management firm dedicated to providing downside-risk managed strategies for clients of financial advisors across the United States. The firm’s focus on downside risk management and careful selection of skilled independent investment managers, combined with a consultative approach, aims to help advisors deliver comprehensive, risk-managed portfolio solutions to their clients. Frontier offers a full suite of strategies that include Core Strategies, Tax-Managed Strategies, Active ETF Strategies, Faith-Based Strategies, Specialty Strategies, and Multi-Asset Income Strategies. To learn more about Frontier, visit www.frontierasset.com Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 866-326-3837, or by visiting https://funds.frontierasset.com . Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the Funds will achieve their stated investment objectives. Diversification may not protect against market risk. An actively managed fund is subject to the risk that its investment adviser and/or sub-adviser will select investments or allocate assets in a manner that could cause the fund to underperform or otherwise not meet its investment objective. Fund of Funds risk: When the Fund invests in other investment companies, including ETFs, it will bear additional expenses based on its pro rata share of the other investment company’s or ETF’s operating expenses, including the management fees of the Underlying Fund in addition to those paid by the Fund. The risk of owning an Underlying Fund generally reflects the risks of owning the underlying investments the Underlying Fund holds. The Fund also will incur brokerage costs when it purchases and sells ETFs.Frontier Asset Management is a Registered Investment Adviser. Frontier’s ADV Brochure and Form CRS are available at no charge by request at info@frontierasset.com or 307.673.5675 and are available at no cost on our website www.frontierasset.com . They include important disclosures and should be read carefully.Frontier Asset Management, LLC serves as an investment advisor to Frontier Funds.Frontier Asset Management Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO, 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA, 19456) and are not available directly through Frontier Asset Management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.