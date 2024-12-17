Williamson County Receives $20,000 Check for Brownfield Redevelopment

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has presented a check for $20,000 to Williamson County for its plans in brownfield redevelopment. Shown here are Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and Helena O’Neal, from the office of Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood.

