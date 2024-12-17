Marley, the therapy dog who lent a helping paw

Marley, a therapy dog at Pennsylvania Hospital, passed away from sudden health complications earlier this year at nearly two years old. Although he served only one year at the hospital with his owner, volunteer Jen Abdul-Hakeem, he made a tremendous impact on patients, staff, and visitors alike.

This is Marley’s story.

A puppy with pep

When Marley—a spirited 6-month-old Bernedoodle (a mix between a Bernese Mountain dog and poodle)—first arrived at Pennsylvania Hospital, he had never seen a clinical space and was spooked by the sight of surgical gowns and the sound of rolling medical equipment.

“I thought this would be a disaster,” joked Jose Mendoza, manager of Community Engagement and Experience at Pennsylvania Hospital, who leads the therapy dog program. “He was only a puppy and had so much energy.”

Mendoza quickly learned that being a therapy dog was an innate part of Marley. For patients excited to see a dog in the hospital hallways, Marley leaned against them for scratches and belly rubs, and showed off his tricks of spinning and retrieving items when instructed by Abdul-Hakeem. For those more reserved, who wanted to rest or were unable to stand or walk, Marley would calmly sit beside them. “We all fell in love with him,” Mendoza said.

Although Marley was already trained as a therapy dog, having passed his Canine Good Citizen test at 5 months old—most dogs pass the exam when they’re over a year old—Abdul-Hakeem helped him get more training for this new clinical setting. She bought a surgical gown to keep at her house so Marley could be exposed to it every day. She had Marley ride elevators and escalators at the King of Prussia Mall to become accustomed to moving to different hospital floors. Soon, Pennsylvania Hospital became one of Marley’s favorite places to visit, said Abdul-Hakeem.

Lending a helping paw

Marley and his owner Jen Abdul-Hakeem

Marley and Abdul-Hakeem were the first to volunteer when Patient & Guest Relations wanted to add more therapy dog visits for patients on the weekends, particularly in the behavioral health units, where patients previously did not receive the comforting cuddles of therapy dogs. They visited every other Saturday morning and on holidays.

“Being in the hospital, especially an inpatient psychiatric unit, can be very isolating and an under-stimulating experience,” said Felicia Duch, MOT, OTR/L, an occupational therapist in Psychiatry. “Engaging with a therapy animal can support a patient’s mood, motivation, and engagement during their admission.”

For patients with long-term hospitalizations in these units, Marley became a highlight of their stay. The patients would huddle around him and share stories about their own dogs. A few expressed interest in having a service dog like Marley to assist them after discharge. Marley seemed to be “the spark that got them up and out of bed for the first time in their admission,” said Duch.

Wherever people met him, Marley brought smiles to their faces, starting the moment he stepped into the hospital. Charles Oehlert, of Security, recalled how Marley would recognize him and give him a hug at the entrance. “It was the most adorable thing ever,” said Oehlert. “His behavior was always endearing in nature. I will never forget him.”

He brought joy to patients who missed their dogs at home—many patients would specifically request to see Marley. One woman wrapped her arms around him and cried. “Some dogs don’t want to be restrained like that,” said Abdul-Hakeem. “But Marley sat there in this big bear hug as if to say, ‘I’m here for you.’”

Marley’s legacy

The Patient & Guest Relations team honored Marley with an “In Loving Memory” plaque, displayed outside of their office, where he used to conclude each visit by waiting patiently next to a big jar of dog treats.

Abdul-Hakeem plans to continue her and Marley’s mission of helping the community. She, and her mother, recently adopted puppies Willow and Zoey—the same breed as Marley—who are currently being trained as Pennsylvania Hospital therapy dogs. They join nine other dogs on the team who also visit waiting rooms and patient floors, along with hospital events, to comfort and support patients and staff. Additionally, Penn Medicine offers animal-assisted therapy throughout the health system.

“We really felt at home at Pennsylvania Hospital,” said Abdul-Hakeem. “Marley just loved it here, and I think the puppies will too.”