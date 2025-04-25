Penn at the 2025 American Urological Association Meeting

LAS VEGAS – Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania will be presenting to fellow clinicians and scientists at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada April 26-29, 2025. Penn faculty will present their own research, discuss updates to clinical guidelines, and explore advancements in urological care.

Topics will include:

New sexual medicine guidelines

The future of male infertility care

New diagnostics to determine prostate cancer risk

The emotional toll on surgeons when things go wrong

Incontinence from stress

Key Presentations

Khalid Alkhatib, MD, a postdoctoral researcher in the division of Urology

Alkhatib and colleagues will present their new research showing individuals who immediately underwent surgery or cancer therapy for small, slow growing renal tumors had the same rate of mortality from cancer as did those who delayed treatment in favor of monitoring the growth for progression or changes. Older studies that had the same findings used fewer study participants, so confidence in the conclusion was low. Active surveillance of small and slow renal tumors may be a good option for some patients to postpone or avoid side effects of treatment or surgery.

Controlled Comparative Outcomes of Active Surveillance and Primary Intervention for Clinical T1a Kidney Tumors: A contemporary propensity score and competing risks analysis from the DISSRM Prospective Study

Monday, April 28, 2025 9:38 AM to 9:46 AM

Trinity Bivalacqua, MD, PhD, the director or Urologic Oncology and a professor of Urology

Bivalacqua will give a variety of presentations from breaking down the new sexual medicine guidelines from the AUA to therapies for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). He’ll also discuss findings from his phase two study of one specific therapy for NMIBC where a drug called Cetostimogene Grenadenorepvec was injected directly into the bladder of patients with NMIBC that has a high risk of progressing quickly or recurring.

Most Impactful Sexual Basic Science Manuscripts in the Past 2 Years

Saturday, April 26, 2025 9:40 AM to 9:55 AM

Case-Based Approach to Understanding the AUA Sexual Medicine Guidelines

Saturday, April 26, 2025 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Novel Intravesical Therapies for NMIBC

Sunday, April 27, 2025 9:00 AM to 9:10 AM

A Phase 2 Multi-Arm, Multi-Cohort Study to Evaluate Intravesical Cetostimogene Grenadenorepvec in Patients with High-Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Monday, April 28, 2025 9:56 AM to 10:04 AM

Adele Caruso, DNP, a clinical nurse practitioner in Urology

Both of Caruso’s presentations will focus on the bladder, the first on new AUA and the Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine & Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU) guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of idiopathic overactive bladder. Guidelines will address recommendations like utilizing telemedicine and foregoing step therapy (slowly progressing medication) to find the best treatment option for patients as quickly as possible. Her second presentation will focus on bladder cancer. While there have been 84,800 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States so far this year, immunotherapy remains the gold standard for treatment. Caruso will discuss recent research advances designed to treat bladder cancer that doesn’t respond to the immunotherapy drugs.

Case Discussion: AUA/SUFU Guideline on the Diagnosis and Treatment of Idiopathic OAB (overactive bladder)

Saturday, April 26, 2025 11:50 AM to 12:20 PM

The Rapidly Evolving Landscape for the Treatment of High Risk NMIBC (non-muscle invasive bladder cancer)

Sunday, April 27, 2025 8:45 AM to 9:00 AM

Kat Hwang, MD, director of the Penn Men’s Health Center and a professor of Surgery and Obstetrics and Gynecology

For the meeting’s Innovations in Men’s Health Symposium, Hwang will highlight the future of male infertility care including some of her own revolutionary research using stem cells and testicular injections. The approach may one day enable men who had pediatric cancer treatments and experience infertility as adults to have children.

Hwang will also talk about the role morphology, or the shape of sperm, plays in fertility. Current evidence, she says, shows morphology is less significant than historically believed. She will explain best practice in 2025 and how to use semen analysis and other testing available to best counsel patients.

From Cells to Sperm

Sunday, April 27, 2025 3:15pm- 3:30pm

What is Single Low Morphology Good for and How do we use it, if at all?

Monday, April 28, 2025 2:25pm to 2:35pm

Margaux Johnson, MD, a Urology resident

While traditional surgery may be the best option for certain patients, robotic surgery often has better and faster recovery times, less risk of infection, and less pain. Johnson and her colleagues found no difference in access to pyeloplasty, a surgery to repair a blockage between the kidney and ureter, among pediatric patients based on race, sex, or where a person lives.

Are there disparities in access to a robotic approach for correction of ureteropelvic junction: a PHIS database analysis

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Phil Pierorazio, MD, the section chief of Urology at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and a professor of Urology

Pierorazio will discuss the focus on kidney-sparing treatments for certain patients with upper tract urothelial carcinoma, a very rare cancer (9,000 cases per year in the United States). He’ll also host a discussion of how surgeons can cope with adverse events and work stress.

Real Life Kidney UTUC (upper tract urothelial carcinoma) Cases #1: What’s Best?

Sunday, April 27, 2025 9:55 AM to 10:10 AM

The Emotional Toll of Surgical Complications: Strategies to Take Care of Ourselves

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Ben Schurharmer, MD, an assistant professor of Urology

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) scores have been FDA approved to use to screen for prostate cancer since the 90s, but their accuracy in successfully highlighting prostate cancer is far from perfect. Schurharmer’s presentations will cover using PSA scores in combination with MRIs and genomic testing to detect cancer and using MRIs and genomic testing to determine risk of prostate cancer, especially among Black men.

Does PSA Predict Prostate Cancer Risk in the Age of MRI and Genomics?

Saturday, April 26, 2025, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

The Penn Cohort: Can MRI 'Decipher' your prostate risk?

Sunday, April 27, 2025, 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM

MRI as risk stratification in African American Men for high-risk prostate cancer: The Penn Cohort

Monday, April 28, 2025, 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Ariana Smith, MD, the Penn director of Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and the Alan J. Wein Professor in Urology

Stress urinary incontinence, affecting 1 in 3 women and 1 in 10 men, occurs in people with weakened pelvic muscles. One option for more severe cases is the surgical placement of a pelvic sling. Smith will discuss the best slings on the market from a surgeon’s perspective.

Additionally, many drugs and drug combinations can be used to treat men with both non-cancerous enlarged prostates and overactive bladders, but antimuscarinic drugs, a type of medication that block effects of a particular neurotransmitter and that can relieve symptoms, have been linked with troubling side effects among the elderly, like cognitive impairment. Smith will present best practices and the best approaches, especially for elderly patients.

Debate: Which is the Best First Line Mesh Sling for SUI in 2025?

Saturday, April 26, 2025 1:05 PM to 1:25 PM

Contemporary Oral Pharmacotherapy for Overactive Bladder (OAB) 2025: Mono- and Combined Drug Therapy to Optimize Treatment Results, Including Those in Men with BPH and OAB

Monday, April 28, 2025 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM

Neha Vapiwala, MD, the Eli Glatstein Professor in Radiation Oncology

Vapiwala will moderate a debate on whether trimodal therapy (TMT), consisting of the combination of bladder resection, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, is the most effective approach for muscle-invasive bladder cancer. This path, rather than removing the bladder, promises a better quality of life and potentially fewer complications.

Is TMT Really a Valid Option for All My Patients with MIBC?