NCMS White Paper Shows How AI Improves Supply Chain Resilience

Manufacturers are harnessing power of AI to improve operations

Ann Arbor, MI, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) has released a white paper on NCMS initiatives that successfully utilize AI to improve supply chain resilience. Presenting two case studies of straightforward, inexpensive, high-value solutions that can be adapted by small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs), the white paper aims to assist SMMs in harnessing the power of AI to improve their operations by preventing supply chain disruptions.

“Resilient supply chains are necessary for a strong American manufacturing sector and many other sectors that are essential to our prosperity and national security,” said NCMS President and CEO Lisa Strama. “NCMS is strongly committed to advancing AI in manufacturing.”

Featuring the most up-to-date research on the secure and effective implementation of AI throughout the manufacturing sector, the white paper focuses on recent federal AI initiatives, including advancements in the Department of Commerce’s Supply Chain Center, as well as AI standards from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Specifically, the white paper details how two NCMS initiatives have contributed to solutions for three issues impeding more widespread adoption of AI in the manufacturing sector: (1) preserving data privacy, (2) creating a standard and secure way to selectively share data in useful forms to different organizations, and (3) helping SMMs see the benefits of using their manufacturing operational and product data to fuel AI models, and sharing this data with public-private partnerships that can contribute demonstrations of scalable AI solutions for a wide range of manufacturing problems.

“Currently, multiple federal organizations are emphasizing the need to expand public-private partnerships to accelerate AI for supply chain resilience,” said Strama. “NCMS strongly supports public-private partnerships that promote the secure use of AI across the manufacturing sector.”

To read and download the white paper, visit: https://ncms.org/news/ai-white-paper.

About NCMS

NCMS is a cross-industry technology development consortium dedicated to improving the competitiveness and strength of the US industrial base. NCMS leverages a network of industry, government, and university partners to develop, demonstrate, and transition innovative technologies efficiently, with less risk and lower cost. NCMS enables world-class companies to work effectively with other members on new opportunities—matching highly capable companies with the providers and end users who need their innovations and technology solutions. The NCMS network benefits from an accelerated progression of idea creation through execution. Learn more at www.ncms.org, at NCMS's LinkedIn, and at @ncmsmfg.

