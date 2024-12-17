Submit Release
Exodus Movement, Inc. Announces Participation at SHARE Series Event

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (OTCQX: EXOD) (“Exodus” or the “Company”), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, today announced that the Company’s CFO, James Gernetzke, has participated in the SHARE Series (virtual event), which was released on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. This event is set in a fireside chat format.

The recording of this presentation is broadcast on the SHARE platform. Interested attendees can view the conversation at https://www.shareseries.tv/ or via Exodus’ Investor Relations website at https://exodus.com/investors. An archived replay will be available on the SHARE Series website and the Exodus website for approximately 90 days following the event.

​​About Exodus

Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.

With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its business solutions include Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, industry-leading tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.

Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at exodus.com or follow us on X at x.com/exodus.

Investor Contact
investors@exodus.com

