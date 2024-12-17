Nexla to Make GenAI RAG Faster, Simpler, and More Accurate Using NVIDIA AI

Nexla’s Platform, Now Embedded With NVIDIA NIM, Combines Industry-Leading Hardware Acceleration and Data Integration

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexla , the leading integration platform for GenAI applications, today announced it is offering the simplicity of Nexla’s no-code data pipeline and RAG pipeline tools with NVIDIA NIM microservices, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, and NVIDIA accelerated computing. Nexla’s visual design for data integration and unified retrieval across structured and unstructured data, along with composable RAG pipelines, accelerates the building of production-grade GenAI. Meanwhile, out-of-box support for NVIDIA NIM across key components, including multi-modal ingestion, parsing, reranking, and inferencing, reduces run-time latency and overall costs. The result is faster, more accurate RAG for enterprise AI teams building co-pilots and agentic workflows for their teams.

AI adoption doubled year-to-year in 2024, and 72% of businesses plan to further expand AI adoption in 2025. Through collaboration with NVIDIA, Nexla is set to expedite businesses' overall GenAI strategy, supporting a smooth transition from demo to production-grade AI. Nexla’s industry-leading data integration and workflow management for GenAI with NIM will equip enterprises with the tools to leverage and scale vast amounts of unstructured and structured data for GenAI.

“Our integration tools with NVIDIA's hardware acceleration is an ideal fit for any organization looking to accelerate its journey toward the real-world deployment of AI systems,” said Saket Saurabh, Nexla’s CEO. “The integration of these two powerful engines can result in tremendous gains in productivity, performance and cost-efficiency for our customers, from proof of concept through production.”

Key benefits of the integration include:

Seamless document ingestion. Powerful RAG processes are made possible by Nexla connectors that interpret text, tables, charts and images while handling massive volumes of structured and unstructured data. Accelerated embedding and retrieval. NVIDIA NIM accelerates document parsing and embedding generation, transforming data into vector embeddings optimized for RAG. Companies can quickly integrate and test pre-configured LLMs for effective data retrieval and reranking using Nexla's platform. Unified retrieval. Nexla’s agentic retrieval uses a metadata-powered approach to identify relevant datasets for a query based on user permissions to run a unified retrieval algorithm across disparate data systems, including vector stores, databases, warehouses, APIs, real-time feeds, and more. Scalable RAG workflows. With Nexla's re-ranking, retrieval and assessment modules, businesses can test several models simultaneously, enhancing decision-making and guaranteeing that pertinent information appears instantly. A single GPU-powered container performs operations that promote speed and cost efficiency versus the traditional 10 required non-GPU containers for re-ranking, LLM execution and SQL creation yield. Flexible deployment. Nexla's integration with NVIDIA accelerated computing supports a variety of enterprise infrastructure requirements and allows AI workflows to scale quickly across SaaS, private cloud, and on-premises systems.



“Internal data is key to getting value out of AI pipelines, delivering relevant responses and building AI solutions that meet the needs of enterprises,” said Jeremy Krinitt, Strategic Alliances, NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA NIM now embedded in the Nexla platform, organizations can build relevant pipelines faster and with better performance and flexibility, helping ensure that their tools work well today and in the future.”

Nexla helps businesses gain insights from large data warehouses by simplifying multimodal data extraction and retrieval using sophisticated RAG workflows. This improves productivity and fosters confidence in decision-making. This latest work with NVIDIA will help enterprises fully leverage and capitalize on GenAI, no matter the data structure.

Nexla is the industry's only data integration platform that enables businesses to access and use data from any source, in any format, and with full context. The company's unique approach enables enterprises to do so at unlimited scale and speed to support modern mission-critical business processes, including production-grade GenAI model inference. Leading data-driven enterprises like Doordash, LinkedIn, Johnson & Johnson and LiveRamp rely on Nexla to empower their business users to make data-driven decisions that drive business impact. For more information, visit https://nexla.com .

