NuLegacy Gold Reports Resignation of CFO

RENO, Nevada, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuLegacy Gold Corporation (the “Company”) reports the resignation of its CFO and Corporate Secretary, Mr. Xavier Wenzel, effective December 17th, 2024.

On Behalf Of The Board Of NuLegacy Gold Corporation

Albert J. Matter, Chief Executive Officer & Cofounding Director

Email: albert@nuggold.com

For more information about NuLegacy visit: www.nulegacygold.com or www.sedarplus.ca

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains forward-looking information and statements under applicable securities laws, which information and/or statements relate to future events or future performance. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information and statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of exploration activities and drilling, unanticipated geological, stratigraphic and structural formations, misinterpretation or incorrect analysis of projected geological structures, alterations and mineralization, environmental risks, operating risks, adverse weather conditions, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, inability to secure drilling equipment and/or contractors on a timely basis or at all, delays in receipt of assay results from third party laboratories, inflation, future prices for gold, changes in personnel and other risks in the mining industry.. Furthermore, there are no known mineral resources or reserves in the Red Hill Property and the presence of gold resources on properties adjacent or near the Red Hill Property including the Goldrush deposit is not necessarily indicative of the gold mineralization on the Red Hill Property. Future exploration programs on the Red Hill Property, if any, will be exploratory searches for ore. There is also uncertainty surrounding elevated inflation and high interest rates, the ongoing war in Ukraine and conflict in Gaza and surrounding regions and the continued spread and severity of COVID-19, and the impact they will have on the NuLegacy’s operations, personnel, supply chains, ability to raise capital, access properties or procure exploration equipment, supplies, contractors, and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All the forward-looking information and statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information and statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

