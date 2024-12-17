Adia Nutrition Unveils Exclusive Artwork by Renowned Performance Artist Rock Demarco at First Clinic

WINTER PARK, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adia Nutrition is excited to announce the installation of an exclusive artwork by the renowned performance artist and speed painter, Rock Demarco, at its clinic. This unique piece, which blends painting with 3D sculptural elements, now adorns the clinic's main reception area, symbolizing transformation and rebirth through the poignant imagery of butterflies and stem cells. After his initial visit to the clinic, Rock Demarco felt deeply inspired and decided to donate this custom piece to Adia Nutrition.





Left: Rock Demarco Middle: Larry Powalisz Right: Jeff Sciullo

Rock Demarco's creation resonates with Adia Nutrition's mission, symbolizing the life-altering changes patients can experience with treatments like Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (AHSCT) for multiple sclerosis (MS), and innovative regenerative therapies for muscle injuries, joints, ligaments, tendons, and more. The butterflies signify metamorphosis, while the depiction of stem cells reflects the promise of regeneration and healing.

The artwork features a vibrant palette and textured surfaces, with 3D components adding depth to the narrative of transformation. It serves as an inspirational beacon for patients, embodying the hope and rejuvenation offered by Adia Nutrition's medical services.

At the unveiling ceremony, Jeff Sciullo, former WWE superstar, was present to show his support for regenerative medicine and the MS community. His attendance underscored the significance of Adia Nutrition's work in these fields.





Rock Demarco donates artwork to clinic

"Rock Demarco's vision captures the essence of what we strive for at Adia Nutrition," said Larry Powalisz, the founder. "This artwork, with its symbolic butterflies and stem cells, will continue to motivate and uplift those who come here seeking transformation and recovery."

In response to overwhelming demand, Adia Nutrition has announced that it has doubled the number of treatments originally scheduled for early January, further demonstrating its commitment to serving the community and advancing regenerative care.

The inclusion of this artwork not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the clinic but also stands as a constant reminder of the possibilities of healing and renewal, aligning with Adia Nutrition’s commitment to patient care and recovery.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

