Menlo Micro Welcomes Under Secretary of Defense, Heidi Shyu, to Irvine, California Headquarters

During her visit, Under Secretary Shyu explored the company’s newest developments in its Ideal Switch technology, which aim to enhance U.S. national security priorities.

IRVINE, Calif, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro), the company responsible for bringing to market the greatest electronic component innovation since the transistor with its Ideal Switch® technology, was pleased to welcome Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)), Heidi Shyu, to Menlo Micro’s headquarters on Tuesday, December 3, to discuss the widespread applications of its technology and the company’s continued work with the Department of Defense (DoD).

Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch will play a pivotal role in the ongoing technological transformation of U.S. warfighting capabilities. Currently, the company addresses 10 of the 18 critical and emerging technologies identified as priorities by the Biden-Harris Administration.

“From AI and quantum computing to space communications and electric vehicle networks, to portable micro-grids for the U.S. military and emergency response personnel – our cutting-edge Ideal Switch® redefines what is possible for mission-critical technology,” said Russ Garcia, Chief Executive Officer at Menlo Microsystems. “This was yet another great milestone in our ongoing collaboration with the U.S. government. As we showcased during Under Secretary Shyu’s visit, Menlo Micro is well-positioned to enhance the U.S.’s strategic capabilities right here at home.”

Under Secretary Shyu met with CEO Russ Garcia, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Chris Keimel, Chief Operating Officer Yalcin Bulut, Chief Financial Officer Mark Czepiel, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of Menlo Micro’s RF Business Unit Chris Giovanniello, Vice President of Global Human Resources Rose Aebig, Vice President of Government Affairs and Market Development Aric Shorey, and Vice President of Aerospace and Defense Mark Walker. Dr. Dev Shenoy, Col. John Beatty, Mr. Matthew Ociepka, and Reza Nikfarjam also attended from the DoD.

The team showcased Menlo Micro’s multi-domain capabilities, including the Ideal Switch’s role in testing boards for AI applications, beam steering antennas for wireless infrastructure, and high-power blocking switches for radio frequency co-site interference cases.

The visit highlighted a range of topics, including the importance of continued support from the DoD for the acceleration of the first of its kind high-current advanced circuit breaker technologies, which Menlo Micro is developing for the U.S. Navy. Discussions also reiterated the transformative and dual-use potential of Menlo Micro’s technology to address energy efficiency challenges in numerous applications as the company continues to advance the electrification of everything.

About Menlo Microsystems, Inc.

Menlo Microsystems is on a mission to create a more energy efficient and sustainable world with an entirely new category of electronic switches. The Ideal Switch® eliminates compromises and tradeoffs by combining the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches into the best of both worlds. Menlo Microsystems is bringing more than 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power and cost to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT (Internet of Things) and test and measurement. For more information, visit menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Xand Reddit.

