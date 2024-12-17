Canon U.S.A. Earns BenchmarkPortal’s Prestigious Center of Excellence Certification for the 16th Consecutive Year

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, received BenchmarkPortal’s esteemed certification as a Center of Excellence for Customer Solutions for the 16th consecutive year, it was announced today.

BenchmarkPortal, renowned for its rigorous evaluation criteria, again awarded this honor to Canon, citing the company's consistent dedication to efficiency and effectiveness in its Customer Solutions Center. The certification is granted to contact centers ranking in the top 10 percent, following meticulous audits and comparisons of performance indicators among peer organizations. The evaluation prioritizes Canon’s Customer Solutions Center's outstanding performance across cost and quality-related parameters, surpassing industry benchmarks.

Bruce Belfiore, CEO of BenchmarkPortal, commended Canon U.S.A., Inc., stating, "Maintaining high levels of excellence in the center over a period of years is a wonderful testimony to the contact center management team, the frontline agents - as well as senior managers, who support and encourage this excellence. Canon U.S.A., Inc.’s contact center professionals have shown exceptional dedication and results, for which I commend them.”

Canon joins an elite group of only 10 companies worldwide to achieve the Center of Excellence certification for 16 consecutive years.

“We are pleased to once again earn this prestigious certification and are proud to be recognized by BenchmarkPortal for a 16th consecutive year,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “This honor is a testament to Canon's tireless pursuit of providing strong service and support to our customers. We appreciate the collective efforts and commitment of our Customer Solutions Center team, who embody Canon’s commitment to providing outstanding service delivery."

Canon U.S.A., Inc. remains steadfast in its commitment to providing best-in-class service and support, empowering customers and channel partners alike while continuously raising the bar for industry standards.

About Center of Excellence Certification

Contact centers and their managers who wish to implement best practices and attain world-class performance in their industry have a unique opportunity to certify their contact centers. BenchmarkPortal’s rigorous certification process has the advantage of referencing all performance goals to their best practices database of thousands of contact centers. Thus, contact centers will be held to performance levels that will improve their competitive position, not just force them to adhere to an arbitrary standard. Discover what the steps to certification are and how they will improve your center’s performance.

About BenchmarkPortal

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world’s largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal’s mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2023 has ranked in the Top Five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

Brian Bohl Canon U.S.A., Inc. 516-408-8214 bbohl@cusa.canon.com

