Army Reserve Soldiers lay wreaths for veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. –

History came alive at a Wreaths Across America event held Saturday, December 14th, 2024, at Elk Grove Cemetery, a small cemetery nestled between the I-90 expressway and Arlington Heights Road in the northwest suburb.

Army Reserve Soldiers, color guard teams, local government officials and citizens gathered to lay wreaths to remember service members and first responders buried in this sacred ground along with two Soldiers, Eli Skinner and Aaron Miner, who served during the Revolutionary War.

Veterans, who served in more recent conflicts, also took part in the ceremony.

Elk Grove Village resident Lee Miller, a purple heart recipient who served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, serves as an honor guard member with Elk Grove Village Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9284. He comes from a long line of military service members.

“This is to honor the guys who served before me. I’m honored to be part of this group. This is my fourth year serving in the honor guard. My father served in the Korean War, I’m a Vietnam veteran and my brother served in the U.S. Navy,” Miller said.

And regardless of the cold temperatures, it did not keep the community from coming out to honor their veterans buried here.

“It’s important every year we do it. I never get tired of doing it.” said Jane Gregga, Wreaths Across America location coordinator and member of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution. “We are honoring our past. I hope the Veterans understand we are grateful to them. I really appreciate the support of the village and township. Every year I get here early and wonder if anyone will come out on a cold day and every year they come. America really appreciates the veterans.”

Local government officials, like Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson, explained the significance of Wreaths Across America Day.

“I think now more than ever it’s important we don’t forget our past,” said Johnson. “The cross section of people coming out on this cold day to show our reverence for the past. It’s important not to forget our past because those that do are doomed for failure in the future.”

The color guard teams from the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, Elk Grove Village Police Department and Elk Grove Village Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9284 presented the colors for the ceremony.

Capt. Michael Ariola, public affairs officer from the 85th USARSC public affairs office, placed one of the ceremonial wreaths and spoke on behalf of the U.S. Army.

“Standing here, in this small cemetery, amidst the rows of gravestones of service members who fought in conflicts spanning from the American Revolutionary War to Vietnam reinforces, for me, the importance of remembering our history and honoring the sacrifices made by those who defended our freedoms,” said Ariola. “It’s a deeply moving experience for me to stand here in uniform, represent the Army, and honor the legacy of those who came before me. When you serve in the United States armed forces, you are truly part of something larger than oneself.”

Public safety officials, including Elk Grove Village Fire Chief Rich Mikel, talked about the origin of Wreaths Across America Day.

“Over three million wreaths will be presented across the United States today. In December 2008, Congress declared December 13th would be Wreaths Across America Day. We remember those who have faithfully served our country. We truly owe a debt of gratitude to all who have served their country, and we remember the first responders buried here today.”

Currently, the Wreaths Across America Day is held the second or third Saturday of December. And the effort to honor Revolutionary War Soldiers buried in other cemeteries continues to grow.

“It’s the remembering and honoring our history and those who shaped our history,” said John Fixmer, who portrayed a Revolutionary War Soldier and serves as color guard commander for the Sons of the American Revolution Fox Valley Chapter. “What we do as a chapter is cemetery markings. We did one for Frederick Vaughn, a Revolutionary War Soldier who is buried at Spring Lake Cemetery in Aurora. It’s a way of honoring our Revolutionary War Soldiers and anybody who has served in the nation’s wars. Our goal is to erect a sign for every Revolutionary War soldier buried in an Illinois cemetery.”

The ceremony concluded with a closing prayer offered by Pastor Leandro Nogueira of Village Point Church in Elk Grove Village.

“As we lay wreaths in their honor may we never forget the sacrifices they made for their country. I pray you will guide us in our daily life to be inspired by their legacy,” Nogueira said.