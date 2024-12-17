81st Readiness Division helps Army Reserve Soldiers and Families prepare for mobilization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. –

Soldiers and staff members from the 81st Readiness Division recently held a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event in Jacksonville, Florida, to help mobilizing Soldiers and their families prepare for their upcoming deployments.

Nearly 350 Soldiers and family members representing 7 U.S. Army Reserve units attend the event to learn about resources that are available to them before, during and after deployments. Soldiers were able to update their DEERS profile, get legal advice, review their medical readiness, and many other services during the event.

“Yellow Ribbon events are a great opportunity for us to connect Soldiers and their families to the programs and services available,” said Mrs. Sherree’ Jones, 81st Readiness Division Family Program Manager. “The underlying theme is connection. We encourage them to connect with the information provided, the relevant resources on hand, with our staff for long-term assistance and with each other as part of our military community. Whether this is their first deployment or sixth deployment, each one is unique for those involved. All can be an emotional rollercoaster as you go through the deployment cycle stages, whether from stress, worry, or even a change in daily routine. We want Soldiers and families to know they are not alone in dealing with any part of it.”

Soldiers and their families spent two days learning about all the resources available. The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program is a DoD-wide effort to promote the wellbeing of Army Reserve and National Guard members, their families, and community by connecting them with resources throughout the deployment cycle.

“Mobilizing and deployments are very stressful,” said 81st Readiness Division Command Sgt. Maj. Benny Hubbard. “It is critical for Soldiers and family members to know the resources available to them during this important time. Yellow Ribbon is vital in communicating with everyone about what they can do to be better prepared, along with reduce the anxiety that comes along with deployments.”

The 81st RD Family Programs is a comprehensive blend of quality-of-life programs in support of Department of Defense activities. Family Programs is a Commanders force multiplier for mission readiness. Family Programs Staff serve as the primary coordinating resource, who provide a multitude of unit community-based services that foster the growth, development, and readiness of Soldiers and Families.