CISA seeks comments on updated National Cyber Incident Response Plan 

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is seeking comments on its draft National Cyber Incident Response Plan Update. The plan describes how the federal government, private sector, and state, local, tribal and territorial government entities will coordinate to manage, respond to and mitigate the consequences of high-profile cyberattacks. The update addresses changes in the cyberthreat and operations landscape by incorporating feedback and lessons learned from stakeholders in previous incidents. Comments are being accepted in the Federal Register until Jan. 15.

