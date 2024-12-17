Rubber Surfaces is Stepping Up on Austin’s Permeability Legislation

Our products are designed to provide practical solutions for sustainable growth, and we’re excited to be part of a movement that benefits both the community and the environment.” — Shayne Butcher

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rubber Surfaces International, a leading provider of innovative rubberized surfacing solutions, is proud to announce its commitment to supporting Austin’s groundbreaking permeability legislation. This initiative reflects the city’s forward-thinking approach to stormwater management, urban sustainability, and climate resilience.As urban development accelerates, impermeable surfaces such as traditional concrete and asphalt have exacerbated flooding and environmental challenges. Austin’s permeability legislation aims to mitigate these issues by promoting the use of materials and designs that allow water to filter through surfaces, reducing runoff and replenishing local groundwater.Rubber Surfaces International is uniquely positioned to contribute to this effort with its eco-friendly, permeable surfacing solutions.“We commend Austin’s leadership in adopting innovative policies to tackle the environmental challenges facing our urban areas,” said Shayne Butcher, CEO of Rubber Surfaces International. “Our products are designed to provide practical solutions for sustainable growth, and we’re excited to be part of a movement that benefits both the community and the environment.”Key Benefits of Rubber Surfaces International’s Permeable Solutions:Enhanced Stormwater Management: Reduces flooding by allowing water to pass through the surface.Environmental Benefits: Improves groundwater recharge and decreases urban heat island effects.Durability and Safety: Provides slip-resistant, impact-absorbing surfaces ideal for public and private spaces.Custom Design Options: Available in a range of colors and textures to complement any aesthetic.As a trusted partner in sustainable urban development, Rubber Surfaces International is dedicated to helping Austin thrive under its new legislation while setting an example for cities nationwide.For more information about Rubber Surfaces International and its permeable solutions, visit rubber-surfaces.com About Rubber Surfaces InternationalRubber Surfaces International is an Alberta-based company that specializes in designing and installing high-quality, eco-friendly rubber surfacing for residential, commercial, and municipal applications. With a focus on sustainability and safety, the company has earned a reputation as a leader in innovative surfacing solutions in Canada and the United States.

