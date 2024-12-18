Relocalize Wins Two Prestigious Awards for Food System Sustainability Innovation

World's first autonomous microfactory for food

Relocalize earned 4 awards in Q4 2024, including the Progressive Grocer Impact Award & Food Logistics Top Tech Award, for its innovation in food sustainability.

These awards are more than just recognitions for our company – they validate the potential for decentralization technology to transform unsustainable supply chains.” — Wayne McIntyre, Founder & CEO of Relocalize

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relocalize , a leader in sustainable food supply chain technology, announced today that it has received both the Progressive Grocer Impact Award and the Food Logistics Top Tech Award. These accolades bring Relocalize’s total industry awards to four in the final quarter of 2024, solidifying its role as an innovation leader in food and beverage supply chain decarbonization and transformation.Earlier this quarter, the company was also honored with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Director General’s Award – Category 2, Manufacturing/Processing (Second Prize) for addressing critical food system challenges and earned a spot on the Inc. Best in Business List, which recognizes organizations driving positive impact.Award Highlights:Progressive Grocer Impact Award: Recognizing exceptional leadership in the grocery industry, this award celebrates efforts that improve lives, promote diversity and inclusion, and advance sustainability at both local and global levels.Food Logistics Top Tech Award: Announced yesterday, this award honors transformative technology solutions that drive sustainability, efficiency, and safety in food and beverage supply chain operations.UNIDO Director General’s Award – Category 2, Manufacturing/Processing (Second Prize): Part of the UNIDO Global Call initiative, this recognition honors companies innovating technologies to address critical global food system challenges.Inc. Best in Business List: Celebrating organizations that make a profound impact beyond profits, this list highlights contributions to industries, communities, and the environment.“These awards are more than just recognitions for our company – they validate the potential for decentralization technology to transform unsustainable supply chains,” said Wayne McIntyre, Founder and CEO of Relocalize. “At Relocalize, we believe that a truck-free, hyper-local future for manufactured foods and beverages is not just possible but inevitable. Eliminating unnecessary transportation and bringing production closer to consumers is imperative for making food and beverage products both affordable and sustainable. Recent advances in robotics, artificial intelligence, and automation are making this future achievable today.”Looking Ahead to 2025Relocalize now sets its sights on its next major milestone: the launch of its first full-scale, next-generation microfactory, scheduled to begin operations in 2025. This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant step forward in Relocalize’s plan to build a distributed network of microfactories across North America.About Relocalize:Relocalize is a pioneering technology company committed to creating sustainable, truck-free food supply chains through localized production solutions. Its microfactory technology reduces carbon emissions, enhances efficiency, and drives transformative change in the food and logistics sectors. For more information, visit https://www.relocalize.com/

