QSR Supply Welcomes Justin Pierce as Director of Contract Sales

QSR Supply, a leading restaurant equipment and design solutions provider, is pleased to announce Justin Pierce as the new Director of Contract Sales. With an extensive background in the industry, Justin brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in project management, estimating, and client relations.

Justin's decision to join QSR Supply was a deliberate one, driven by the company's reputation for excellence and innovation in the restaurant equipment and design industry. His background includes roles that honed his expertise in managing complex projects and fostering strong client partnerships.

Justin is excited to contribute to QSR Supply's continued growth and work alongside a talented and passionate team. He shared, "QSR Supply's dedication to exceptional service and innovative solutions is unmatched. I'm thrilled to be a part of this journey."

Dean Langella, co-founder of QSR Supply, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition:
"Justin's experience and drive make him a tremendous asset to our team. His leadership in contract sales will help us strengthen client relationships and continue delivering outstanding customer results."

As the new Director of Contract Sales, Justin will play a pivotal role in expanding QSR Supply's reach, optimizing contract processes, and driving growth within the restaurant design industry. His efforts will be instrumental in supporting QSR's mission to provide seamless, high-quality solutions to restaurants and commercial kitchens nationwide.

For more information about Justin Pierce and QSR Supply, please visit http://qsrsupply.com or contact us at 732-289-6500.

About QSR Supply

QSR Supply specializes in restaurant equipment and design, offering comprehensive solutions for the hospitality industry. From concept development to project completion, QSR Supply delivers innovative designs, top-tier equipment, and exceptional customer service. With locations in NJ, FL, and MA, QSR Supply proudly serves clients locally and nationwide.

