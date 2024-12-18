Jamón ConsorcioSerrano Brings European Tradition to Holiday Celebrations

Holiday Recipes Jamon ConsorcioSerrano and Cava Cava Wines & Jamon

A Taste of Spain for Festive Gatherings

Jamón ConsorcioSerrano embodies the essence of European culinary heritage” — Álvaro Díaz, Chief Marketing Officer of ConsorcioSerrano

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamón ConsorcioSerrano, a hallmark of European culinary heritage, is highlighting its versatile and artisanal qualities for the holiday season. Cured for 12 to 14 months using traditional methods, this premium Serrano ham delivers a rich, savory flavor for holiday gatherings.Renowned chef and sommelier Doreen Colondres, Special Campaign Ambassador for the European Union’s promotional campaign, emphasizes the role of Jamón ConsorcioSerrano in festive dining."The holiday season is the perfect time to celebrate with flavors that connect tradition, quality, and joy," said Doreen Colondres, Special Campaign Ambassador. "Jamón ConsorcioSerrano offers a remarkable taste that transforms any occasion into something extraordinary."Culinary PairingsJamón ConsorcioSerrano combines a rich, savory flavor with artisanal quality. This ham adds taste to any festive spread. Whether served on a charcuterie board, paired with seasonal fruits, or incorporated into creative recipes, its versatility is well-suited for holiday dining.Paired with D.O. Cava, a sparkling wine of European origin, the combination creates an elegant addition to holiday tables. The crisp, refined notes of D.O. Cava enhance the nutty richness of Serrano ham, showcasing a partnership that highlights the essence of European culinary excellence.A Commitment to Sustainability and QualityAt the heart of Jamón ConsorcioSerrano is a steadfast dedication to sustainability. By 2030, the ConsorcioSerrano aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 42%, cut water consumption by 10%, and reduce plastic use by 25%. By 2026, all members will carry an animal welfare seal, ensuring ethical and sustainable farming practices.D.O. Cava aligns with these principles, with a focus on organic production for its Guarda Superior category by 2025. These efforts reflect the European Union’s “Farm to Fork” strategy, promoting environmentally responsible practices while delivering exceptional quality."Jamón ConsorcioSerrano embodies the essence of European culinary heritage," said Álvaro Díaz, Chief Marketing Officer of ConsorcioSerrano. "Our commitment to sustainability ensures that every slice is not only delicious but also responsibly produced."RecipesAs Chef and Special Campaign Ambassador, Doreen Colondres offers U.S. audiences to incorporate Jamón ConsorcioSerrano into holiday meals, including appetizers like Serrano-wrapped dates paired with Cava cocktails to entrees showcasing Serrano ham’s versatility. Please refer to the recipes here: Legacy of Culinary ExcellenceJamón ConsorcioSerrano and D.O. Cava are recognized symbols of European craftsmanship and sustainability. Both products adhere to rigorous standards that highlight their authenticity and commitment to quality. Their shared focus on tradition and innovation ensures that they remain integral to European culinary heritage while adapting to modern sustainability goals.About ConsorcioSerrano: The ConsorcioSerrano, established in 1990, is a distinguished association dedicated to promoting the highest quality Serrano ham. Representing a significant portion of the Serrano ham industry, the ConsorcioSerrano upholds traditional methods and rigorous production standards. The ConsorcioSerrano seal guarantees authenticity, quality, and a deep connection to Europe’s culinary heritage. Through continuous efforts in promotion and education, the institution enhances global recognition and appreciation for this iconic product.About D.O. Cava: D.O. Cava is a premier sparkling wine, renowned for its elegance, complexity, and commitment to sustainability. Representing over 6,800 wine growers and 380 wineries, D.O. Cava combines centuries-old winemaking practices with innovative transparency and sustainability initiatives. It is a certified symbol of European excellence, exported to more than 100 countries, offering a taste of Europe’s rich winemaking tradition in every glass.EUROPEAN PROMOTION CAMPAIGNIn 2024, the European Promotion Program for D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano was launched. This campaign aims to increase competitiveness, consumption, and awareness of the high production standards of European Union agricultural products in the U.S.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.