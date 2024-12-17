HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT

VORANIGO (vorasidenib)

vo-rah-NEE-goh

Servier Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Original Approval date: August 6, 2024

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

VORANIGO is an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) and isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 (IDH2) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with grade 2 astrocytoma or oligodendroglioma with a susceptible IDH1 or IDH2 mutation following surgery including biopsy, sub-total resection, or gross total resection.

How is this drug used?

VORANIGO a drug prescribed by health care professionals and taken each day by mouth.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved VORANIGO based on evidence from one clinical trial (INDIGO trial, NCT04164901) of 331 patients with IDH1-or IDH2-mutant grade 2 astrocytoma or oligodendroglioma with prior surgery including biopsy, sub-total resection, or gross total resection. The trial was conducted at 80 centers in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Of the 331 patients, 177 (53%) were from the United States.

The safety of VORANIGO was evaluated in 244 patients with astrocytoma or oligodendroglioma with susceptible IDH1 or IDH2 mutation from trials AG881-C-002 (NCT02481154, N=11), AG120-881-001 (NCT03343197, N=14), and INDIGO (NCT04164901, N=167 randomized patients and N=52 crossover patients).

How were the trials designed?

VORANIGO was evaluated in one randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 331 patients (INDIGO). Eligible patients were required to have IDH1- or IDH2-mutant grade 2 astrocytoma or oligodendroglioma with prior surgery including biopsy, sub-total resection, or gross total resection. Patients were required to have measurable, non-enhancing disease; patients with centrally confirmed minimal, non-nodular, non-measurable enhancement were eligible. Patients who received prior anti-cancer treatment, including chemotherapy or radiation therapy were excluded. Patients were randomized to receive either VORANIGO 40 mg orally once daily or placebo orally once daily until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. The trial measured the portion of time that patients did not have disease progression (progression free survival, PFS).

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Figure 1 summarizes how many male and female patients were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of VORANIGO.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex, Efficacy Population

Figure 2 summarizes how many patients by race were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of VORANIGO.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race, Efficacy Population

Figure 3 summarizes how many patients by age were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of VORANIGO.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age, Efficacy Population

Figure 4 summarizes how many patients by ethnicity were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of VORANIGO.

Figure 4. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity, Efficacy Population

Who participated in the trials? Table 1. Demographics by Age, Race, Sex and Ethnicity Characteristics VORANIGO

N=168

n (%) Placebo

N=163

n (%) Sex Female 67 (39.9) 77 (47.2) Male 101 (60.1) 86 (52.8) Age, years <18 0 1 (0.6) 18 to <40 76 (45.2) 87 (53.4) 40 to <65 90 (53.6) 74 (45.4) >65 2 (1.2) 1 (0.6) Race White 125 (74.4) 132 (81.0) Asian 5 (3.0) 8 (4.9) Black or African American 2 (1.2) 1 (0.6) American Indian or Alaska Native 1 (0.6) 0 Not reported 33 (19.6) 21 (12.9) Other 2 (1.2) 1 (0.6) Ethnicity, n (%) Hispanic or Latino 9 (5.4) 9 (5.5) Not Hispanic or Latino 122 (72.6) 135 (82.8) Not reported 37 (22.0) 19 (11.7) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

What are the benefits of this drug?

VORANIGO was approved under FDA’s traditional approval program. In INDIGO, patients with IDH1- or IDH2-mutant grade 2 astrocytoma or oligodendroglioma with prior surgery including biopsy, sub-total resection, or gross total resection who received had VORANIGO had an improved overall PFS compared to placebo.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? Table 2. Efficacy Results, Efficacy Population Progression-Free Survival VORANIGO

N=168 Placebo

N=163 Disease progression, n (%) 47 (28) 88 (54) Hazard ratio (95% CI)a 0.39 (0.27, 0.56) p-valueb 7lt; 0.0001 Source: Adapted from VORANIGO Prescribing Information

a Stratified Cox proportional hazard model, stratified by 1p19q status and baseline tumor size

b Based on one-sided stratified log-rank test compared to the pre-specified α of 0.000359 (one-sided)

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race and age?

Sex : VORANIGO worked similarly in males and females.

: VORANIGO worked similarly in males and females. Race : VORANIGO worked similarly in White and Asian patients; differences among other races could not be determined because of the small number of patients of other races.

: VORANIGO worked similarly in White and Asian patients; differences among other races could not be determined because of the small number of patients of other races. Age: There was insufficient number of patients to determine whether VORANIGO worked similarly in patients younger and older than 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 3a. Efficacy Results by Race Asian Black or African American White Other Placebo Vorasidenib Placebo Vorasidenib Placebo Vorasidenib Placebo Vorasidenib Progression-free survival (months) N=8 N=5 N=1 N=2 N=132 N=132 N=22 N=36 Median (95% CI) 11.4 (2.9, NE) NE (NE, NE NE (NE, NE) NE (NE, NE) 11.1 (9.2, 13.8) 19.4 (17.0, NE) 11.2 (10.7, 13.9) NE (10.6, NE) Hazard ratio (95% CI) 0.39 (0.26, 0.59) 0.52 (0.23, 1.16) P-value 0.000001607 0.05261608 Source Primary NDA218784 Application submission, file 04-14-tables-figures: Table 14.2.1.8, data cut-off September 6, 2022.

Note: Progression-free survival (PFS) per BIRC refers to death or documented radiographic progressive disease (PD) as assessed by the BIRC per modified RANO-LGG. Table 3b. Efficacy by Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino Not Hispanic or Latino Not reported Placebo Vorasidenib Placebo Vorasidenib Placebo Vorasidenib Progression-free survival (months) N=9 N=9 N=135 N=122 N=19 N=37 Median (95% CI) 11.1

(5.5, 16.6) 16.4

(10.2, NE) 11.1

(9.2, 11.8) 27.7

(17.0, NE) 11.2

(10.7, 13.9) NE

(11.0, NE) Hazard ratio

(95% CI) 0.64

(0.15, 2.70) 0.38

(0.25, 0.57) 0.47

(0.19, 1.17) P-value 0.26963657 8.74E-07 0.049254357 Source Primary NDA218784 Application submission, file 04-14-tables-figures: Table 14.2.1.9, data cut-off September 6, 2022.

Note: Progression-free survival (PFS) per BIRC refers to death or documented radiographic progressive disease (PD) as assessed by the BIRC per modified RANO-LGG. Table 3c. Efficacy by Age Progression-free survival (months) < 18 years 18 to < 40 years 40 to < 65 years ≥ 65 years Placebo N=1 Vorasidenib N=0 Placebo N=87 Vorasidenib

N=76 Placebo

N=74 Vorasidenib

N=90 Placebo

N=1 Placebo

N=1 Median

(95% CI) NE

(NE, NE) NE

(NE, NE) 11.0

(8.6, 11.2) 16.6

(14.3, NE) 11.8

(11.1, 21.3) 27.7

(18.5, NE) NE

(NE, NE) 15.1

(11.0, 19.3) Hazard ratio

(95% CI) 0.47

(0.29, 0.75) 0.32

(0.18, 0.58) P-value 0.000632187 0.000028205 Source Primary NDA218784 Application submission, file 04-14-tables-figures: Table 14.2.1.11, data cut-off September 6, 2022.

Note: Progression-free survival (PFS) per BIRC refers to death or documented radiographic progressive disease (PD) as assessed by the BIRC per modified RANO-LGG. Table 3d. Efficacy by Sex Progression-free survival (months) Male Female Placebo

N=86 Vorasidenib

N=101 Placebo

N=77 Vorasidenib

N=67 Median (95% CI) 11.1

(8.6, 13.8) 19.3

(16.5, NE) 11.1

(11.0, 13.9) NE

(16.9, NE) Hazard ratio

(95% CI) 0.39

(0.24, 0.64) 0.41

(0.24, 0.70) P-value 0.000050338 0.000448507 Source Primary NDA218784 Application submission, file 04-14-tables-figures: Table 14.2.1.7, data cut-off September 6, 2022.

Note: Progression-free survival (PFS) per BIRC refers to death or documented radiographic progressive disease (PD) as assessed by the BIRC per modified RANO-LGG.

What are the possible side effects?

VORANIGO can cause serious side effects including hepatoxicity and embryo-fetal toxicity. The most common adverse reactions were fatigue, COVID-19, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, and seizure. The most common laboratory abnormalities were ALT increased, AST increased, GGT increased, and neutrophils decreased.

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? Table 3. Adverse Reactions (≥5%) in Patients With Grade 2 IDH1/2 Mutant Glioma Who Received VORANIGO Compared With Placebo in the INDIGO Trial Adverse Reactiona VORANIGO,N=167 Placebo, N=163 All Grades

% Grades 3 or 4

% All Grades

% Grades 3 or 4

% Nervous system disorders Headacheb 28 0 29 0.6 Dizzinessc 16 0 18 0 Seizured 16 4.2 15 3.7 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders Musculoskeletal paine 26 0 25 1.8 Gastrointestinal disorders Nausea 22 0 23 0 Diarrheaf 25 0.6 17 0.6 Vomiting 7 0 10 0 Decreased appetite 9 0 3.7 0 Constipation 13 0 12 0 Abdominal paing 13 0 12 0 Infections and infestations COVID-19 33 0 29 0 General disorders Fatigueh 37 0.6 36 1.2 Source: Adapted from FDA Review

a Adverse reactions are based on NCI CTCAE v5.0.

b Grouped term includes sinus headache, migraine, migraine with aura, postictal headache, ophthalmic migraine, and tension headache.

c Grouped term includes vertigo.

d Grouped term includes partial seizures, generalised tonic-clonic seizure, epilepsy, clonic convulsion, and simple partial seizures.

e Grouped term includes arthralgia, back pain, non-cardiac chest pain, pain in extremity, myalgia, neck pain, musculoskeletal chest pain, arthritis, and musculoskeletal stiffness.

f Grouped term includes feces soft and frequent bowel movements.

g Grouped term includes abdominal pain upper, abdominal discomfort, abdominal pain lower, abdominal tenderness, and epigastric discomfort.

h Grouped term includes asthenia.

Note: Some events (headache, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting) were excluded from the product labeling per FDA labeling guidelines, because they occurred more commonly in the placebo arm.

Abbreviations: IDH1/2, isocitrate dehydrogenase-1/2; NCI CTCAE, National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events Table 4. Select Laboratory Abnormalities (≥5%) That Worsened From Baseline in Patients with Grade 2 IDH1/2 Mutant Glioma Who Received VORANIGO in the INDIGO Trial

Parameter VORANIGO, N=167 Placebo, N=163 All Gradesa %b Gradesa 3 or 4 %b All Gradesa %b Gradesa 3 or 4 %b Chemistry Increased ALT 59 10 25 0 Increased AST 46 4.8 20 0 Increased creatinine 11 0.6 7 0 Decreased calcium 10 0 7 0 Increased glucosec 10 0 4.3 0 Increased GGT 38 3 10 1.8 Decreased phosphated 8 0.6 4.9 0 Increased potassium 23 0.6 20 0 Increased ALP 10 1.2 7 0.6 Hematology Increased hemoglobin 13 0 3.1 0 Decreased lymphocytes 11 1.8 8 0.6 Decreased leukocytes 13 0.6 12 0.6 Decreased neutrophils 14 2.4 12 1.8 Decreased platelets 12 0 4.3 0 Source: VORANIGO Prescribing Information

a Based on NCI CTCAE v5.0.

b The denominator used to calculate percentages is N, the number of subjects in the Safety Analysis Set within each treatment group.

c Includes adverse reaction term hyperglycemia.

d Includes adverse reaction terms hypophosphatemia and blood phosphorus decreased.

Abbreviations: ALP, alkaline phosphatase; ALT, alanine aminotransferase; AST, aspartate aminotransferase; GGT, gamma-glutamyl transferase; NCI CTCAE, National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex : The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females.

: The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females. Race : The occurrence of side effects was similarly in White, Black or African American, and Asian patients; differences among other races could not be determined because of the small number of patients of other races.

: The occurrence of side effects was similarly in White, Black or African American, and Asian patients; differences among other races could not be determined because of the small number of patients of other races. Age: The occurrence of side effects was similar in patients younger and older than 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? There were no significant differences in the clinical side effects observed in the INDIGO trial based on sex, race, and age groups. Table 5. Adverse Events by Sex, Safety Population Study INDIGO Vorasidenib

(N=167) Placebo

(N=163) Male

(N1=101)

n (%) Female

(N1=66)

n (%) Male

(N1 = 86)

n (%) Female

(N1 = 77)

n (%) All treatment-emergent adverse events 96 (95.0) 62 (93.9) 80 (93.0) 72 (93.5) Serious adverse events 4 (4.0) 7 (10.6) 4 (4.7) 4 (5.2) Serious adverse events 29 (28.7) 21 (31.8) 22 (25.6) 15 (19.5) Leading to discontinuation of VORANIGO 2 (2.0) 4 (6.1) 1 (1.2) 1 (1.3) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

The safety population includes all subjects from INDIGO who have received at least one dose of VORANIGO (without crossover). One participant in INDIGO was randomized to VORANIGO but did not receive any dose of VORANIGO and was not included.

A subject with multiple occurrences of an AE is counted only once in the AE category.

Abbreviations: N, number of patients in treatment arm; n, number of patients with adverse event; Ns, total number of patients for each specific subgroup and were assigned to that specific arm Table 6. Adverse Events by Age Group, Safety Population Study INDIGO Vorasidenib

(N=167) Placebo

(N=163) Age < 65

(N1=165)

n (%) Age ≥ 65

(N1=2)

n (%) Age < 65

(N1=162)

n (%) Age ≥ 65

(N1=1)

n (%) All treatment-emergent adverse events 156 (94.5) 2 (100) 151 (93.2) 1 (100) Serious adverse events 11 (6.7) 0 8 (4.9) 0 Leading to dose interruption and/or reduction of VORANIGO 50 (30.3) 0 37 (22.8) 0 Leading to discontinuation of VORANIGO 6 (3.6) 0 2 (1.2) 0 Source: Adapted from FDA Review

The safety population includes all subjects from INDIGO who have received at least one dose of VORANIGO (without crossover). One participant in INDIGO was randomized to VORANIGO but did not receive any dose of VORANIGO and was not included.

A subject with multiple occurrences of an AE is counted only once in the AE category.

Abbreviations: N, number of patients in treatment arm; n, number of patients with adverse event; Ns, total number of patients for each specific subgroup and were assigned to that specific arm Table 7. Adverse Events by Race, Safety Population Study INDIGO Vorasidenib

(N=167) Placebo

(N=163) Vorasidenib

(N=167) Placebo

(N=163) Vorasidenib

(N=167) Placebo

(N=163) Vorasidenib

(N=167) Placebo

(N=163) Vorasidenib

(N=167) Placebo

(N=163) Black or African American

(N1=2)

n (%) Black or African American

(N1=1)

n (%) Other

(N1=3)

n (%) Other

(N1=1)

n (%) Asian

(N1=5)

n (%) Asian

(N1=8)

n (%) White

(N1=124)

n (%) White

(N1=132)

n (%) Unknown

(N1=33)

N (%) Unknown

(N1=21)

N (%) All treatment-emergent adverse events 2 (100) 1 (100) 3 (100) 1 (100) 5 (100) 8 (100) 118 (95.2) 123 (93.2) 30 (90.9) 19 (90.5) Serious adverse events 0 1 (100) 0 0 0 0 8 (6.5) 6 (4.5) 3 (9.1) 1 (4.8) Leading to dose interruption and/or reduction of VORANIGO 0 1 (100) 0 1 (100) 4 (80.0) 2 (25.0) 35 (28.2) 29 (22.0) 11 (33.3) 4 (19.0) Leading to discontinuation of VORANIGO 0 0 0 0 1 (20.0) 0 3 (2.4) 2 (1.5) 2 (6.1) 0 Source: Adapted from FDA Review

The safety population includes all subjects from INDIGO who have received at least one dose of VORANIGO (without crossover). One participant in INDIGO was randomized to VORANIGO but did not receive any dose of VORANIGO and was not included.

A subject with multiple occurrences of an AE is counted only once in the AE category.

Abbreviations: N, number of patients in treatment arm; n, number of patients with adverse event; Ns, total number of patients for each specific subgroup and were assigned to that specific arm

GLOSSARY

CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.

COMPARATOR: A previously available treatment or placebo that is compared to the actual drug being tested.

EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.

PLACEBO: An inactive substance or “sugar pill” that looks the same as, and is given the same way as, an active drug or treatment being tested. The effects of the active drug or treatment are compared to the effects of the placebo.

SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.

