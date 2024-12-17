Rhode Island Electoral College Casts Votes for President and Vice President

PROVIDENCE, RI – Today, Rhode Island's Electoral College convened to cast their votes for president and vice president. The state's four Presidential Electors for 2024 are Darlene Mary Allen, State Senator Robert Britto, Ami Manilal Gada, and George Nee. All four electors cast their votes for Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz.

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore presided over the proceedings in the House Chamber of the Rhode Island State House alongside Governor Daniel J. McKee.

"It was an honor to preside over today's Electoral College as we mark the end of a successful 2024 presidential election cycle, and I thank the four Rhode Island Electors for their service to our state," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "We wouldn't be here today without the hard work of election officials across the state, and I thank them, as well as all of those who volunteered their time to serve at the polls, for their dedication to protecting democracy in Rhode Island."

Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr. of the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island, and Providence Postmaster Jeanne Jackson also took part in the ceremony. The invocation was provided by Reverend W. Nicholas Knisely from the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, and Andrea Vargas, an East Providence resident, sang the national anthem.

During the proceedings, the electors voted to name George Nee as the President of Rhode Island's Electoral College and to name Ami Manilal Gada as the Secretary of the Electoral College.

Title 3, Chapter 1 of the U.S. Code outlines the Electoral College process. Electors representing the political party of the candidate who wins the popular vote for president in each state officially elect the president and vice president by casting votes on the first Tuesday after the second Wednesday in December. The number of electors from each state is equal to the number of representatives and senators it has in Congress.

In Rhode Island, Democrat Kamala D. Harris and her vice-presidential running mate Tim Walz won November's general election with 55.5% of the vote. As a result, the presidential electors for Rhode Island were chosen by the state Democratic Party.

On January 6, 2025, the United States Congress will meet in a joint session to count the electoral votes. When a candidate for president and a candidate for vice president have received at least 270 of the 538 Electoral College votes, November's election results will be official.

###