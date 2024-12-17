NC Division of Broadband Launches Tech Resource Finder to Help North Carolinians Access and Use the Internet

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced the launch of the state’s Tech Resource Finder, a new website that provides more than 1,100 resources that help North Carolinians use the internet, find public computers and Wi-Fi and access technical support and digital skills classes across the state.

"All North Carolinians need the resources to access high-speed internet and use it safely and effectively,” said Governor Cooper. “This website will help ensure that more people can be part of the growing digital economy to work, learn, access telehealth and connect with others online.”

The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Division of Broadband and Digital Equity collected information about all organizations in North Carolina offering these services to help people get online and identify gaps within communities for future initiatives.

Tech Resource Finder users can search for local offerings by county, zip code or type of resource and can select a map view or table view. Each resource includes a description, address, website, contact information and directions. The division is also partnering with NC State University’s William & Ida Friday Institute for Educational Innovation to keep the Tech Resource Finder’s offerings up to date.

"The internet is essential in almost every aspect of today’s world," said State CIO and NCDIT Secretary Jim Weaver. "Our goal is to ensure that North Carolinians are aware of nearby resources available to help them get online and build their digital skillsets.”

As part of the division’s partnership with the United Way/ NC 211, the Tech Resource Finder offerings will be integrated into the NC 211 system, so their trained community resource specialists can connect callers to these verified community sources. NC 211’s service is available in most languages and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

For more information about the NCDIT Division of Broadband and Digital Equity and Governor Cooper’s plan to close the digital divide, please visit ncbroadband.gov.

