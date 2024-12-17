Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,291 in the last 365 days.

The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On awarding the “Dostlug” Order to R.N. Minnikhanov

AZERBAIJAN, December 17 - Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, on December 10.

During the conversation, the two leaders highlighted the steady development of Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherly and...

10 December 2024, 17:35

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On awarding the “Dostlug” Order to R.N. Minnikhanov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more