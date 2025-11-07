Ilham Aliyev held limited format meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan

On November 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a limited format meeting with Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The head of state and the Pakistani Prime Minister posed together for photographs.

During the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for participating in the military parade set to be held in Baku tomorrow on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the glorious Victory in the Patriotic War, describing it as an example of brotherhood between the two countries.

Expressing his gratitude for the invitation to the parade, the Prime Minister of Pakistan affirmed his pleasure at participating in the event. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the brilliant Victory, noting that the capital Islamabad was decorated with Azerbaijan’s tricolor flag in honor of the Victory of Azerbaijan.

The President of Azerbaijan thanked Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the congratulations.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the further development of fraternal relations between the two countries covering various spheres, highlighting the mutual support that Azerbaijan and Pakistan provide to each other within international organizations. They praised the growth in bilateral trade turnover, and exchanged views on further enhancing economic and trade relations between the two countries in line with the spirit of political relations. It was mentioned that the application of preferential trade tariffs by Azerbaijan to rice and 15 other products imported from Pakistan constitutes a key factor in the advancement of economic and trade relations.

The sides recalled the successful convening of the Intergovernmental Commission in the first half of this year, and held discussions on cooperation in the military and military-technical fields.

An agreement was reached on the forthcoming mutual visits of government delegations and representatives of business circles.

The sides exchanged views on the participation of Pakistani companies in the restoration and construction projects implemented in the liberated territories.

The meeting also addressed the prospects for bilateral relations.