Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade Recognizes County Clerks with the 2024 National Association of Secretaries of State Medallions

In her capacity as a member of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 NASS Medallion Awards to an incredibly committed group of dedicated Oregonians.

In light of the ongoing threats, harassment and false information campaigns targeting the people who make our democracy work, this year’s awards focus on Oregon’s county elections officials

The NASS medallions are presented to five county elections officials:

Stacie Geaney, Lake County Clerk

Lisa Gambee, Wasco County Clerk

Brenda Percy, former Grant County Clerk

Tassi O’Neil, former Tillamook County Clerk

Val Unger, former Polk County Clerk

Since 2020, 14 of 36 county clerks in Oregon have retired, left, or are no longer in their position. In November 2023, the Elections and Voting Information Center at Reed College released the Oregon County Election Staffing Research Study, which was commissioned by the Oregon Elections Division to better understand the pressures and challenges facing local elections offices.

The report highlights the obstacles clerks across the state face, writing: “Far too many of the county clerks are subject to abuse, threats, and harassment. As a consequence, local election offices have experienced a wave of retirements, resignations, and loss of expertise, and it isn’t clear how this expertise will be replaced.” This past election was no different, with many office receiving bomb threats, intimidation and harassment never experienced before at this level.

“I’ve spoken often about the important work and dedication of our county clerks and local elections officials,” said Secretary Griffin-Valade. “Theirs is a job that is increasingly difficult, with unprecedented levels of personal attacks and harassment, and often thankless. Today, we change that. These NASS medallions are awarded to these five current and former clerks as a token of my gratitude for each and every one of them and their service to Oregonians. Our democracy stands strong because of you.”

The Oregon Secretary of State and the Oregon Elections Division will continue to champion the incredible work and public service of the dedicated people on the frontlines of protecting and safeguarding our elections and democracy.