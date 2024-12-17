SURPLUS TRUSTEE SALE REVERSALS MADE COMMONPLACE WITH CONSUMER DEFENSE LAW GROUP

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trustee Sale reversals are rare, but for Mr. Erickson of Mesa, Arizona, a miracle came to life with the combined efforts of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and Consumer Defense Law Group (CDLG). Even in cases involving surplus trustee sales, CDLG has proven successful where others fail, turning what’s considered nearly impossible into a reality.After suffering a massive heart attack and months of hospitalization in March 2024, Mr. Erickson fell behind on his mortgage. Despite multiple failed attempts to work directly with his lender and third-party professionals, his home of 30 years, located at 921 W University Dr, Mesa, AZ, was scheduled for auction on November 12, 2024. With just days left and faith running low, Mr. Erickson discovered a free informational packet from the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, a federally registered 501(c)(3) focused on homeownership preservation.The Nonprofit swiftly submitted a foreclosure alternative package on November 7, 2024, but the lender denied the request, citing a miscommunication. The home was ultimately sold at auction for $223,000, generating $105,000 in surplus funds—a loss Mr. Erickson refused to accept. While many solicitors offered to recover his surplus proceeds, Mr. Erickson wanted to fight for his home.On the recommendation of the Nonprofit’s advocate, Consumer Defense Law Group (CDLG), a nationally recognized foreclosure defense firm with local counsel in Arizona, took immediate action. Attorney Rafael Shpelfogel, licensed in Arizona, Texas, and California, represented Mr. Erickson on a 100% contingency basis. Within a month of signing a retainer with CDLG, a Trustee Sale Reversal was successfully achieved—a feat nearly unheard of in cases involving third-party bidders.While the lender rescheduled the foreclosure for end of December 2024, the Nonprofit Alliance had already implemented and executed a backup plan. A direct mortgage lender provided funding to pay off the defaulted loan before the new auction date, securing Mr. Erickson’s home and future.This case highlights the incredible success of the Consumer Defense Law Group in achieving surplus trustee sale reversals and showcases the vital role of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates in providing no-cost housing solutions.For housing assistance or foreclosure prevention , contact the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates at www.NACAlaw.org or 855-NACA-HELP.________________________________________About Consumer Defense Law Group (CDLG):A leading foreclosure defense law firm with a proven track record in Trustee Sale Reversals, including cases involving surplus sales.About Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates:The Financial Literacy Division of Serve All Help All, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to homeownership preservation and affordable housing.

