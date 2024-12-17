Premier Oscar Mabuyane congratulates Ronwen Williams on winning two prestigious CAF awards

Premier Mabuyane congratulates Ronwen Williams on winning two prestigious CAF awards

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has extended warmest congratulations to South African goalkeeper and Eastern Cape born Ronwen Williams for his remarkable

achievement, winning two prestigious CAF (Confederation of African Football) Awards in

Morocco last night. Williams was awarded the CAF 2024 Interclub Player of the Year as well as the African Goalkeeper of the Year titles.

In addition to these remarkable honors, Williams was named the 9th best goalkeeper in the world at the Ballon d’Or in October this year. He is the first South African player to be

nominated for such a prestigious award.

These awards are a demonstration of Ronwen Williams' exceptional performance on the

global stage with the South African national team. His stellar performances have made him a role model for aspiring athletes, not only in South Africa but across the African continent.

Premier Mabuyane commended Williams for his extraordinary contributions to football,

highlighting that his achievements bring immense pride not only to South Africa but to the Eastern Cape.

"Ronwen's success is a proud moment for our country and the province. His achievements inspire countless young people to pursue their dreams and strive for excellence.

His exceptional talent, dedication, and passion for the beautiful game have earned him this well-deserved recognition, “said Premier Mabuyane.

As the captain of Bafana Bafana and a key player for Mamelodi Sundowns, Ronwen has

consistently demonstrated his skills and leadership, making South Africa proud on the

international stage.

The Premier also acknowledged the importance of South African football in the global arena and called for continued support for local athletes who continue to bring pride and honor to the nation.

"Ronwen Williams’ recognition at this level reflects the growing impact of South African talent in global sports. We remain committed to nurturing and supporting our athletes as they make their mark in the world,” Mabuyane added.

Premier Mabuyane concluded by wishing Williams continued success in his football career and assured him of the province's unwavering support for his future endeavors.

Enquiries: Khuselwa Rantjie

Mobile: 081 028 8841

khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

