Service Enhancements Planned for 24 MTA Bus Routes in NYC

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the MTA will enhance service on 24 bus routes across New York City beginning this spring in order to help shorten public transit commutes and make travel easier for residents throughout the five boroughs of New York City.

“New Yorkers deserve better, faster bus service — and that’s exactly what our investments will deliver,” Governor Hochul said. “By improving bus routes throughout the outer boroughs, we’re making commutes shorter, ensuring more reliable service and providing affordable transit options for millions of riders.”

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “Buses are the engine of equity in our city – connecting New Yorkers in working and middle class areas to jobs, education, shopping, and everything the city has to offer. As we continue to address the scourge of traffic congestion – especially the economic, environmental, and safety impacts – the MTA continues to prioritize service for our bus riders.”

New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said, “We reviewed the bus network and identified opportunities to improve service by increasing frequency and/or making running time adjustments on key current bus routes. These bus service enhancements are designed to attract riders to transit with additional travel options that are affordable, fast, and convenient.”

A list of the bus routes to be operating with increased frequency or running time adjustments that promote greater service regularity appears below:

The Bronx

Bx10 (Riverdale-Norwood)

Bx17 (Port Morris-Fordham Plaza)

Bx23 (Co-op City-Pelham Bay Park Station)

Bx28/Bx38 (Co-op City-Fordham Center)

Brooklyn

B17 (Crown Heights-Canarsie)

B26 (Fulton St-Ridgewood)

B74 (Sea Gate-Stillwell Avenue Station)

B103 (Canarsie-Downtown Brooklyn)

BM2 (Canarsie-Avenue H-Midtown/Downtown)

BM5 (Spring Creek-Linden Blvd-Woodhaven Blvd-Midtown)

X27 (Bay Ridge-Midtown/Downtown)

Queens

BM5 (Spring Creek-Linden Blvd-Woodhaven Blvd-Midtown)

Q13 (Flushing-Ft. Totten)

Q28 (Bayside-Flushing)

Q35 (Rockaway Park-Midwood)

Q43 (Jamaica-Floral Park)

Q66 (Flushing-Long Island City

Q69 (Long Island City-Astoria)

QM15 (Lindenwood-Cross Bay Blvd-Woodhaven Blvd-Midtown)

Staten Island

The announcement follows systemwide subway service increases that took effect between July 2023 and July 2024:

On July 2, 2023, MTA New York City Transit increased weekend service frequency on the G, J and M lines. The service increase would have trains arriving every eight to nine minutes instead of every 10 to 11 minutes.

On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, MTA New York City Transit began running C trains every eight minutes instead of 10 minutes on weekdays.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, MTA New York City Transit enhanced weekend service on the 1 and 6 lines, with trains coming approximately six minutes instead of every eight minutes.

On Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, MTA New York City Transit enhanced weekday service on the N and R lines, with trains arriving every eight minutes instead of every 10 minutes between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the N and between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the R on weekdays.

On Dec. 17, 2023, MTA New York City Transit increased service in the evenings on the C, N and R lines, and during middays on the G line.

On July 1, 2024, MTA New York City Transit brought service frequencies to every eight minutes on the weekday midday and evening service on the B, D, J and M lines, and added weekend service on the 3 and 5 lines to bring trains to operate every 10 minutes.

The costs of the bus service enhancements will be $8 million in 2025, paid for through the Outer Borough Transportation Account, which was established by the Legislature in advance of congestion pricing to improve transportation service in the outer boroughs.