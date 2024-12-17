MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe opens new rural market center for Qoboqobo Entrepreneurs, 18 Dec

MEC Kontsiwe to open a new rural market center for Qoboqobo Entrepreneurs tomorrow morning

Eastern Cape for Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) Nonceba Kontsiwe will tomorrow morning open a new rural market centre in Qoboqobo (Keiskammahoek) to be used by local entrepreneurs as part of creating market for their products.

This is the first of many rural market centres that DRDAR is building across the province as plans are afoot to open such facilities in the Alfred Nzo, Amathole, Chris Hani and O R Tambo districts. Marketing and selling of agricultural products, products created by rural enterprises supported by government institutions, not just by DRDAR, will be sold by these owners at these rural market centers.

Through this intervention, the department seeks to stimulate rural economic activities to grow rural economies and to create jobs as these centres will provide a location that provides hygienic facilities at which rural entrepreneurs can meet traders and customers, reduce post-harvest losses and provide a focal point for rural economic activities.

DRDAR believes the growth and development of the rural market centres can contribute to the overall prosperity and welfare of the rural communities as these centres will help improve enterprises owned by beneficiaries residing in rural areas.

In Qoboqobo (Keiskammahoek), farmers started the initiative of rural market by identifying busy days like social grants payout days and they requested the University of Fort Hare to assist with tents, tables and chairs for use to sell their produce. The establishment of these centres will lead to growth of marketing activities in these areas where communities can then earn income to improve their livelihood.

The department Is going to encourage other government entities to support these rural market enterprises so that they have all the support they need.

Members of the media are invited to attend this event where the MEC will also handover industrial sewing machines that will benefit 26 enterprises in the Amathole District Municipality.

Details of the event:

Venue: Keiskammahoek Rural Market Centre

Date: 18 December 2024

Time: 10 am

For more information, please contact: MEC’s Spokesperson: Atule Joka: 071 608 9041/071688 4231 or DRDAR Communications: Thozi Manyisana: 071 713 4763

