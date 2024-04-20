With Virtual Platform, New York State Office for the Aging and Ge... December 13, 2024 | 4:20 PM EST Learn more about With Virtual Platform, New York State Office for the Aging and GetSetUp Offer ‘Winter Wellness’ Initiative to Empower Older Adults

Online community helps older New Yorkers stay connected, active, and empowered during the cold months and holiday season.

Over half a million New Yorkers have attended over 877,000 classes since 2021, through NYSOFA-GetSetUp Partnership

As winter approaches, the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) is reminding older New Yorkers about its partnership with GetSetUp, an online platform offering wellness, educational, and social engagement opportunities designed specifically for older adults. This collaboration supports New Yorkers over 65 by helping them stay connected, digitally empowered, and physically and mentally healthy throughout the challenging winter season.

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, “Loneliness and isolation can have devastating effects on mental and physical health, particularly for older adults. NYSOFA is committed to combating social isolation through programs, services, and public-private partnerships. GetSetUp provides older New Yorkers with a way to stay connected and engaged with others from home, which is especially important during winter. This partnership continues to grow in popularity, reaching over half a million older adults to date, all seeking opportunities to connect and explore, improve their health and well-being, and learn.”

President and Co-Founder of GetSetUp Lawrence Kosick said, “Our goal at GetSetUp is to ensure that older adults across New York have access to meaningful connections and learning opportunities year-round. Winter can feel isolating, but through GetSetUp, older New Yorkers can stay engaged, supported, and empowered to connect with peers and learn new skills from the comfort of home with resources that promote health, well-being, and digital confidence.”

Winter Challenges and Solutions for New York’s Older Adults

In New York, where 3.2 million residents are over the age of 65, winter can be isolating and challenging, especially for the 25% of older New Yorkers who live alone. NYSOFA recognizes the impact that winter isolation can have on mental, emotional, and physical health and the need for inclusive solutions to help older adults maintain community ties, stay active, and access resources from the comfort of home. GetSetUp offers a robust array of classes that address these issues, giving older adults opportunities to learn new skills, stay active, and engage socially.

Explore GetSetUp’s Winter-Friendly Programs

Spend the Holidays with GetSetUp – No matter what you celebrate, GetSetUp’s special holiday series offers classes on cooking, planning, and celebrating the holiday season. Connect with learners from around the world and discover how different cultures celebrate with practical tips for holiday prep.

Ageless Fitness – Join a journey of wellness that blends physical activity with gratitude-inspired mindfulness, helping older adults maintain physical vitality and mental calm during the colder months.

Creativity for Wellness – This arts-focused series offers a joyful exploration of creative expression, with activities like crafting, festive cooking, and musical sessions that bring seasonal warmth and connection.

FinanceWise – A timely series that offers guidance on how to give back financially, manage savings, and find discounts that are perfect for the holiday season.

Additionally, GetSetUp is hosting special classes aligned with health awareness themes, including sessions for Diabetes Awareness, Alzheimer’s Awareness, and National Family Caregivers Month. These classes offer valuable information and support for managing chronic conditions, maintaining cognitive health, and assisting family caregivers.

NYSOFA’s aging services network provides 20+ core services and supports annually to 1.3 million older adults. Many of these long-established programs and services are aimed at combating social isolation. They include senior center programming, social adult day care, home-delivered meals and congregate meals, volunteer opportunities, friendly visiting or friendly call programs, and in-home support. Contact your local office for the aging to learn more. Furthermore, NYSOFA has invested in several initiatives leveraging technology and digital tools to combat social isolation and provide support for caregivers. These offerings supplement direct services and support provided at the local level. Learn more by visiting https://aging.ny.gov/innovations-aging.

To explore GetSetUp offerings and classes, visit www.getsetup.io/nystate and take a class today.