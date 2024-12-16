ICRC in 2024: Upholding humanity in conflict

Conflict continues to destroy vital infrastructure, cutting off access to food, water, healthcare, and education for countless communities. Schools, hospitals, and homes—places meant to provide safety and stability—have become targets. And the impacts of war extend far beyond immediate physical harm. Families are displaced, loved ones are separated, and communities grapple with the long-term consequences of weapon contamination making safe return to their homes impossible. Too often, the most vulnerable—children, the elderly, and the sick—bear the heaviest burden.

Yet, this year also marked an important milestone: the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions, a cornerstone of IHL that has safeguarded humanity in the face of war since 1949.

The Geneva Conventions remain as vital today as they were 75 years ago, setting rules that protect civilians, detainees, the wounded, and the sick. They are a testament to the world’s collective determination to place limits on the devastation of war.

The ICRC's mission has remained steadfast: to protect those affected by conflict and armed violence, promote the rules of war, and ensure that essential services and rights are preserved. Humanity is at the heart of everything we do. In the face of conflict and adversity, we will not waver. In 2025 we will remain committed to standing with those most affected and strive for a world where humanity and compassion prevail, even in the darkest of times.