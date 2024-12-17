Tech Startup Attorney Shield Surpasses 7,000 Paid Members, raises over $450,000 on StartEngine

Company Branding Mobile App Cluster Attorney Shield Mobile App

ST AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Shield, Inc., a provider of 24/7 nationwide on-demand legal support via a mobile app, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey to transform legal advocacy during police stops and detainments. The company has now surpassed 7,000 paid memberships, affirming the trust and reliance users place in its innovative service.

Launched in April 2024, Attorney Shield has rapidly grown, demonstrating a robust demand for accessible legal services, especially in contexts of law enforcement interactions. The milestone of 7,046 paid members, as of 11/30/2024, is not just a testament to the app's popularity but also underscores the crucial need for such services in today's societal landscape.

"Reaching over 7,000 paid members within just a few months of our national launch is a remarkable achievement for us," said David Walton, CEO of Attorney Shield. "This milestone is a clear indication that people value having immediate access to legal support, particularly during critical and stressful interactions with law enforcement."

Attorney Shield's platform provides members with 24/7 access to licensed attorneys who can offer real-time guidance and intervention during police stops, detentions, or any law enforcement engagements. The app's success reflects growing public awareness and concern regarding individual rights and the desire for transparency and accountability in policing.

"Our rapid growth is driven by the trust our members place in us to deliver peace of mind during some of the most challenging moments one might face. It’s about offering more than just legal support—it’s about ensuring safety and respect for civil rights," Walton added.

The company is also enjoying crowdfunding success through a StartEngine fundraise. For as little as $100, both professional and retail investors can take advantage of getting a piece of Attorney Shield while it’s still an early-stage startup.

"We are thrilled to announce that Attorney Shield has successfully raised over $447,000 through our crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine that is schedule to close out soon,” said Andy Chance, President of Attorney Shield. “This milestone is not just a financial achievement, but a strong endorsement of our mission to reshape the legal landscape by providing on-demand legal support during police interactions. This funding enables us to expand our innovative platform, which has already garnered thousands of members who trust us to protect their rights and ensure fair treatment.”

As Attorney Shield continues to expand, the company remains committed to enhancing its offerings, ensuring that every member receives the highest quality of support and advocacy. The firm looks forward to furthering its mission of fostering safer, more equitable interactions between the public and law enforcement.

About Attorney Shield, Inc.: Attorney Shield, Inc. is a pioneering technology company that offers an innovative mobile app providing nationwide 24/7 on-demand legal support for police-initiated contact. Founded on the principle of safeguarding civil rights and promoting safety, the app connects users with experienced attorneys to navigate law enforcement interactions confidently and safely.

About StartEngine: StartEngine is a leading equity crowdfunding platform that empowers everyday people to invest in startups and early-stage businesses. It provides a bridge between innovative companies looking to raise capital and individual investors seeking to get in on the ground floor of potentially high-growth opportunities. StartEngine aims to democratize the investment landscape, making it accessible for entrepreneurs to connect with investors across the nation.

