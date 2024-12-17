Boston Globe Names Wayside Youth & Family Support Network Top Workplace for Second Consecutive Year

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Betsy Freedman Doherty

Wayside Youth & Family Support Network Named Boston Globe Top Workplace for Second Consecutive Year

Wayside Youth & Family Support Network is honored to be named a Boston Globe Top Workplace for 2024, marking the second consecutive year the organization has received this distinction.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best, their employees. This year, 175 companies made the Globe’s annual Top Places to Work list, including 39 newcomers. In all, the employee engagement company Energage, invited more than 8,000 organizations with employees in Massachusetts to participate. Nearly 68,000 workers at 323 companies rated their employers on leadership, values, training, benefits, and other metrics.

There are four categories: small (50-99 employees); medium (100-249); large (250-999); and largest (1,000 or more). Wayside Youth and Family Support Network was ranked 50 out of 55 employers in the large category. This recognition underscores Wayside’s ongoing commitment to creating a supportive, equitable, and employee-centered workplace culture.

As highlighted in Boston Globe’s coverage, Wayside’s focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) continues to set it apart. One standout initiative is its approach to equity in health insurance benefits.

Employees earning less than $25 per hour receive a discounted health insurance rate, reducing disparities among staff. “We have not ever had a single higher-paid employee complain. I think that’s part of the Wayside culture,” said Guimel DeCarvalho, Chief Information Officer. “If any of our policies or procedures is creating some kind of disparity, we try to create some new policy that will fix that.”

This innovative approach resonates with staff. Trini Swinnen, a Human Resources Generalist and immigrant from Argentina, shared how the discounted health insurance played a pivotal role in her decision to join Wayside two years ago. “The country I came from, the health system is free. When I moved to the US, I learned it is very expensive to get the health care you need,” said Swinnen. “Getting a lower rate was a relief. I really feel that they care about their employees and support employees in the best way they can.”

In addition to equitable health benefits, Wayside supports employees with a wide range of programs, including assistance for immigrants navigating the green card process and creating a workplace environment where all staff feel valued and supported.

Wayside remains dedicated to its mission of serving children, youth, and families through a range of mental health and community-based programs. This recognition reinforces its values of equity, compassion, and collaboration. For more information about Wayside Youth & Family Support Network and its programs, please visit waysideyouth.org.

About Wayside Youth & Family Support Network: Founded in 1977, Wayside Youth & Family Support Network is a non-profit, nationally accredited human services agency headquartered in Framingham, Mass. dedicated to building strength, hope and resiliency through its family-based outreach services, residential treatment programs, and community-based counseling services to thousands of children, youth and families throughout Eastern and Central Massachusetts. To learn more about Wayside, please visit www.waysideyouth.org.

