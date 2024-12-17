How China’s Shennongjia National Park has become a conservation success story

As Guangming Dai, Deputy Director of Shennongjia Park Authority, notes, “The GEF Shennongjia project has played an important role in building the capacity of protected areas, raising public awareness and […] mainstreaming biodiversity protection.”

One of the most significant achievements of Shennongjia’s conservation efforts has been the rebound of the endangered golden snub-nosed monkey. This elusive species, with its distinctive blue face and golden fur, had faced the threat of extinction due to habitat loss.

Credit: ImagineChina via AFP/Yang Dong

Jiang Bangqiong, a former hunter turned park ranger, has seen the transformation firsthand. “I applied to be a ranger, but at that time, the reserve manager was a little worried, knowing that I used to be a hunter. Because I used to be a hunter, I understand the predator psychology and know how to protect wildlife. Now the park has given me the chance to become a full-time ranger,” Jiang says. The shift from hunting to protection has not only helped preserve Shennongjia’s unique fauna but has also created new roles and respect for those committed to conserving the land.

A global model

Shennongjia National Park’s approach to conservation has garnered international recognition, highlighting the park’s role as a global model for integrating community well-being with ecological restoration. The focus on awareness raising, providing alternative livelihoods, and strengthening law enforcement has helped to curb activities like hunting and deforestation, which once threatened the park’s delicate ecosystems.

By addressing local challenges with sustainable solutions, Shennongjia’s conservation story underscores the power of community-driven change. The park’s transformation into a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve not only recognizes its unique biodiversity but also celebrates the dedication of those who have worked to restore its natural beauty.

A vibrant, colorful bird thriving in Shennongjia Park as a result of dedicated conservation efforts. Credit: UNEP/Artan Jama

As Guangming Dai says, “Shennongjia shows how protected areas can become a bridge between economic development and nature conservation.”