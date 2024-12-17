DEQ selected as a host for the 2025-2027 class of NOAA Coastal Management Fellows

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) has been selected as a host for the 2025-2027 class of NOAA Coastal Management Fellows. The project goal is to enhance the accessibility of GIS data produced by North Carolina’s communities through the Resilient Coastal Communities Program (RCCP), ensuring the data is available to residents and external stakeholders in a user-friendly and visually engaging format.

The NOAA Office for Coastal Management is recruiting candidates for the 2025 Coastal Management Fellowship Program. This program provides on-the-job education and training opportunities in coastal resource management and policy for postgraduate students, while offering project assistance to state and territory coastal zone management agencies and other key NOAA partners.

The six fellowship positions, starting in August 2025, are available with the following host organizations:

Maine Coastal Program/Maine Department of Marine Resources

Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management

New Hampshire Coastal Program

North Carolina Division of Coastal Management

Oregon Coastal Management Program

U.S. Virgin Islands Coastal Zone Management Program

Eligibility requirements, project descriptions and application guidance can be found on NOAA’s website. To be eligible for the 2025 Coastal Management Fellowship, applicants must be U.S. citizens and have completed a master’s or other advanced degree from an accredited U.S. university between August 1, 2023, and July 31, 2025. A wide range of degrees are applicable due to the diversity of projects among the host organizations.

This two-year fellowship offers a competitive salary, medical benefits and reimbursement for travel and relocation expenses.

Application packages must be submitted to the Sea Grant office in the state where candidates earned their degree by Friday, January 24, 2025.