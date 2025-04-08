Submit Release
State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet in person April 16 and April 17 in Edenton and via teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet in person in Edenton and by teleconference, via Webex, on Wednesday, April 16 and Thursday, April 17. The public may attend in person or listen to the meeting online or by phone.
 
WHAT:      Meeting of the State Water Infrastructure Authority
WHEN:      Wed., April 16 (2 - 4:35 pm) & Thurs., April 17 (9 am – 2:30 pm)
AGENDA: April 16 & April 17 Meeting Agenda
WHERE:    In person: Edenton Municipal Building, 504 South Broad Street, Edenton, NC 27932 (both days) 
Instructions for listening to the meeting via Webex: 
On April 16
•    Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m6c98555202cfcb107e16eb5799236…
•    Password: NCDWI
•    By Phone: 415.655.0003
•    Access Code: 2432 177 2520
On April 17
•    Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m554170ec7517bff431140a2f1cb9c…
•    Password: NCDWI
•    By Phone: 415-655-0003
•    Access Code: 2439 801 9743
To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting, register by 8 a.m. on Thurs., April 17, 2025: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/c1130f1f2cdc4c41a7af334ccc25fc79

Meeting-related documents will be available before the meeting: https://www.deq.nc.gov/news/events/state-water-infrastructure-authority-meeting-april-16-17-2025

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices. 

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority


 

