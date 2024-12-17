Students K-12 Invited to Submit Their Most Fin-Tastic Artwork!

The time has come for students to start creating their most fin-tastic artwork!

The International Fish Art Contest for 2024-25 is underway. This contest program is free to enter and open to youth in kindergarten through grade 12 anywhere in the world, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Wildlife Resources Division.

“By using art and writing, we hope that this art contest ignites children’s imagination and inspires them to discover more about fish and fishing,” said Chrystal Sherwood, Educator at Georgia DNR’s Go Fish Education Center.

Georgia students will need to use the Go Fish Education Center - Georgia Fish Art Award entry form. They can choose to enter the international contest or the Go Fish Georgia Award contest. Entry forms found at FishArt.org.

If entering the international Fish Art Contest, students can choose to feature any wild fish in its habitat. Go Fish Georgia Award contest participants will select a native state fish species, or one introduced to the state, commonly sought by anglers.

Students then create an original, hand-done illustration. No digital or AI entries allowed. Participants 4th grade and older will also submit a brief piece of creative writing pertaining to their chosen species to showcase what they have learned.

Top entries for the Go Fish Georgia Award and any state winners will have copies of their artwork on display at the Go Fish Education Center (GoFishEducationCenter.com) in Perry, Georgia.

Take note, that there also are other specialty award categories for 2025, including the Guy Harvey Shark Award and the Invader Crusader Award. These additional contest opportunities may have different species and/or entry requirements.

“With the different available artwork categories and varying requirements, I encourage everyone to thoroughly check all entry requirements, to give your artwork the best opportunity to be reviewed by the judges,” said Sherwood.

All entries are due by Feb. 28, 2025, and can be submitted digitally or by mail to Chrystal Sherwood/Go Fish Education Center (1255 Perry Parkway, Perry, GA 31069).

The Fish Art Contest is supported by Bass Pro Shops, the USDA Forest Service, the International Game Fish Association, the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Guy Harvey Foundation, the National Fish Habitat Partnership, Western Native Trout Initiative, AdventureKeen, Rep Your Water and Rapala.

More info about award categories, locating entry forms, FAQs and all requirement details found at FishArt.org.

###

About Wildlife Forever: Our mission is to conserve America’s wildlife heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat and management of fish and wildlife. Wildlife Forever is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit conservation charity. Founded in 1987, Wildlife Forever has funded thousands of research and habitat restoration projects across North America. Signature programs focus on preventing invasive species, connecting youth to the outdoors through the Art of Conservation, and habitat restoration through Prairie City USA. For more, visit WildlifeForever.org.

